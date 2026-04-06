Halliburton Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $31.9 billion , Halliburton Company ( HAL ) is a global provider of products and services to the energy industry, operating through its Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation segments. It delivers a wide range of solutions spanning well construction, reservoir management, and production optimization.

The Houston, Texas-based company is set to release its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 21. Analysts forecast HAL to post an adjusted EPS of $0.51 for the quarter, a 15% decline from $0.60 in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed or met Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Halliburton to report adjusted EPS of $2.21, a 8.7% decrease from $2.42 in fiscal 2025 . However, looking ahead to fiscal 2027, adjusted EPS is expected to grow 18.6% year-over-year to $2.62.

Over the past 52 weeks, HAL stock has surged 90.3% , outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 30.3% increase and the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLE ) 50.3% jump over the same period.

Shares of Halliburton rose 4.1% on Jan. 21 after the company reported strong Q4 2025 results , including net income of $589 million ($0.70 per share) and adjusted EPS of $0.69. Investor sentiment was further boosted by a sharp sequential rebound in profitability, with operating income rising to $746 million from $356 million in Q3 and cash flow from operations reaching $1.2 billion with $875 million in free cash flow.