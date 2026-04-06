Halliburton Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $31.9 billion, Halliburton Company (HAL) is a global provider of products and services to the energy industry, operating through its Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation segments. It delivers a wide range of solutions spanning well construction, reservoir management, and production optimization.
The Houston, Texas-based company is set to release its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 21. Analysts forecast HAL to post an adjusted EPS of $0.51 for the quarter, a 15% decline from $0.60 in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed or met Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Halliburton to report adjusted EPS of $2.21, a 8.7% decrease from $2.42 in fiscal 2025. However, looking ahead to fiscal 2027, adjusted EPS is expected to grow 18.6% year-over-year to $2.62.
Over the past 52 weeks, HAL stock has surged 90.3%, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 30.3% increase and the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLE) 50.3% jump over the same period.
Shares of Halliburton rose 4.1% on Jan. 21 after the company reported strong Q4 2025 results, including net income of $589 million ($0.70 per share) and adjusted EPS of $0.69. Investor sentiment was further boosted by a sharp sequential rebound in profitability, with operating income rising to $746 million from $356 million in Q3 and cash flow from operations reaching $1.2 billion with $875 million in free cash flow.
Analysts' consensus rating on HAL stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 13 "Strong Buys," three "Moderate Buys," eight "Holds," and one "Strong Sell." As of writing, the stock is trading above the average analyst price target of $37.71.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.