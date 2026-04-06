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What to Expect From Kimberly-Clark's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Kimberly-Clark Corp_ address sign by- JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Kimberly-Clark Corp_ address sign by- JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Dallas, Texas-based Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) manufactures and markets personal care products. Valued at a market cap of $31.9 billion, the company’s extensive portfolio includes well-recognized brands such as Huggies, Kleenex, Kotex, Cottonelle, Scott, Depend, and Poise. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 28.

Before this event, analysts expect this personal care company to report a profit of $1.85 per share, down 4.2% from $1.93 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.86 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 33.8%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect KMB to report a profit of $7.34 per share, down 2.5% from $7.53 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 4.5% year-over-year to $7.67 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of KMB have declined 30.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX22% return and the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP4.3% uptick over the same time period. 

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Shares of KMB closed down marginally on Jan. 27, after its Q4 earnings release. The company’s adjusted EPS of $1.86 increased 24% year-over-year, while its organic sales grew 2.1% in the quarter, driven by 3% volume-plus-mix growth, highlighting solid demand for its products. Management also offered an encouraging 2026 outlook, projecting mid-to-high single-digit growth in adjusted operating profit and double-digit adjusted EPS growth from continuing operations.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about KMB’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, four recommend "Strong Buy," one advises a "Moderate Buy,” 11 suggest "Hold," and one indicates a "Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for KMB is $117.41, indicating a 21.2% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KMB 96.90 +0.77 +0.80%
Kimberly-Clark Corp
$SPX 6,584.41 +1.72 +0.03%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 82.30 +0.41 +0.50%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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