Cigna Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

The Cigna Group (CI), headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, provides insurance and related products and services. Valued at $78 billion by market cap, the company offers life, accident, disability, supplemental, medicare, and dental insurance products and services.

Shares of this healthcare insurance giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. CI has gained 1.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14%. However, in 2026, CI’s stock rose 6.1%, surpassing the SPX’s 1.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, CI’s outperformance is apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 12.8% over the past year. Moreover, CI’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 6% losses over the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, CI shares closed up by 4.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $8.08 beat Wall Street expectations of $7.87. The company’s adjusted revenue was $72.5 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $69.9 billion. Cigna expects full-year adjusted EPS to be $30.25.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CI’s EPS to grow 1.5% to $30.28 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering CI stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with one analyst suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On Feb. 5, RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix maintained a “Buy” rating on CI and set a price target of $333, implying a potential upside of 12.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $330.95 represents a 12.2% premium to CI’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $378 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 28.1%.