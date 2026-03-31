Here's What to Expect From Pool Corporation's Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $7.4 billion , Pool Corporation ( POOL ) distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, related leisure, irrigation, and landscape maintenance products and services. The Covington, Louisiana-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $1.34 per share , up 1.5% from $1.32 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q4 2025, POOL’s EPS of $0.84 missed the consensus estimates by 15.2%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect POOL to report a profit of $11.02 per share, representing a 2.7% increase from $10.73 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 9.5% year-over-year to $12.07 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of POOL have declined 36% over the past 52 weeks, notably trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.7% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI) 20.3% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 25, POOL’s Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share , set to be paid on Mar. 26 to shareholders on record as of Mar. 12. The news was well received, with the stock gaining 4% in the following trading session. It highlights how consistent capital return strategies can help support investor confidence.