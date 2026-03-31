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Here's What to Expect From Pool Corporation's Next Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pool Corporation logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Pool Corporation logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $7.4 billion, Pool Corporation (POOL) distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, related leisure, irrigation, and landscape maintenance products and services. The Covington, Louisiana-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.  

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $1.34 per share, up 1.5% from $1.32 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q4 2025, POOL’s EPS of $0.84 missed the consensus estimates by 15.2%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect POOL to report a profit of $11.02 per share, representing a 2.7% increase from $10.73 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 9.5% year-over-year to $12.07 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of POOL have declined 36% over the past 52 weeks, notably trailing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.7% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 20.3% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Feb. 25, POOL’s Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share, set to be paid on Mar. 26 to shareholders on record as of Mar. 12. The news was well received, with the stock gaining 4% in the following trading session. It highlights how consistent capital return strategies can help support investor confidence. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about POOL’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 15 analysts covering the stock, five recommend "Strong Buy," eight suggest "Hold," one indicates a "Moderate Sell,” and one advises a "Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for POOL is $266.09, indicating a 30.4% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 158.60 +1.99 +1.27%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,446.93 +103.21 +1.63%
S&P 500 Index
POOL 201.65 +1.16 +0.58%
Pool Corp

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