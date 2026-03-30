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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Rollins' Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Rollins, Inc_ phone and website- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Rollins, Inc_ phone and website- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $25.3 billion, Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a global provider of pest and wildlife control services, serving residential and commercial customers across the United States and internationally. It offers protection against pests such as rodents, insects, and termites, along with specialized solutions for industries like healthcare, food service, and logistics.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based is set to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast Rollins to report an adjusted EPS of $0.24 for the quarter, up 9.1% from $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded or met Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict ROL to report an adjusted EPS of $1.24, a 10.7% growth from $1.12 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, EPS is anticipated to rise 12.1% year-over-year to $1.39 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Rollins have declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX14.4% gain and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLI21.5% return over the same period.

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Shares of Rollins tumbled 10.5% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 11, with weaker-than-expected revenue of $913 million and adjusted EPS of $0.25. Profitability also weakened as operating margin and adjusted EBITDA margin both declined by 60 basis points to 17.5% and 21.2%, respectively, while operating cash flow dropped 12.4% to $164.7 million. The company attributed the shortfall largely to erratic weather, which disrupted higher-margin one-time and seasonal work despite steady growth in recurring revenue.

Analysts' consensus view on ROL stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, nine suggest a "Strong Buy," two have a "Moderate Buy," and five give a "Hold." The average analyst price target for Rollins is $64.99, indicating a potential upside of 23.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 158.31 -0.89 -0.56%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,391.13 +22.28 +0.35%
S&P 500 Index
ROL 53.04 +0.58 +1.11%
Rollins Inc

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