Here's What to Expect From Lennox International's Next Earnings Report

Richardson, Texas-based Lennox International Inc. ( LII ) designs, manufactures, and markets products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $15.2 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.11 on a diluted basis, down 7.7% from $3.37 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing the mark once.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $24.25, up 4.7% from $23.16 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.3% year over year (YoY) to $26.50 in fiscal 2027.

LII stock has declined 24.2% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 11.9% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 23.3% return during the same time frame.

On Jan. 28, LII stock fell 2.3% following the release of its worse-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $1.2 billion, which failed to surpass the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $4.45, also failing to come in on top of Wall Street estimates. Lennox expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.50 to $25 per share.