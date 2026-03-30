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Here's What to Expect From Lennox International's Next Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Richardson, Texas-based Lennox International Inc. (LII) designs, manufactures, and markets products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $15.2 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $3.11 on a diluted basis, down 7.7% from $3.37 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarters, while missing the mark once.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $24.25, up 4.7% from $23.16 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.3% year over year (YoY) to $26.50 in fiscal 2027.

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LII stock has declined 24.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX11.9% rise and the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI23.3% return during the same time frame.

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On Jan. 28, LII stock fell 2.3% following the release of its worse-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue for the period amounted to $1.2 billion, which failed to surpass the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $4.45, also failing to come in on top of Wall Street estimates. Lennox expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.50 to $25 per share.

Analysts are moderately bullish on LII, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, six are recommending a “Strong Buy,” 11 analysts advise “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and another one suggests a “Strong Sell” for the stock. LII’s average analyst price target is $562.60, indicating an upside of 28% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 158.09 -1.11 -0.70%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,404.39 +35.54 +0.56%
S&P 500 Index
LII 444.53 +6.66 +1.52%
Lennox International

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