ResMed Earnings Preview: What to Expect

San Diego, California-based ResMed Inc. ( RMD ) develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications to diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders in the United States and internationally. Valued at $32.1 billion , the company is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.77 on a diluted basis, up 16.9% from $2.37 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $10.98, up 15% from $9.55 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.1% year over year (YoY) to $11.98 in fiscal 2027.

RMD stock has declined marginally over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 11.9% rise but slightly rallying the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 1.2% decline during the same time frame.

On Jan. 29, RMD stock declined marginally following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 11% from the prior year’s quarter to $1.4 billion and surpassed Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $2.81, also topping the Street’s estimates. However, the stock has been exhibiting slower-than-average revenue growth compared to its competitors, leading to a loss of investor confidence.