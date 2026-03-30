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ResMed Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Resmed Inc_ HQ photo-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Resmed Inc_ HQ photo-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

San Diego, California-based ResMed Inc. (RMD) develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications to diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders in the United States and internationally. Valued at $32.1 billion, the company is expected to release its Q3 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.77 on a diluted basis, up 16.9% from $2.37 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $10.98, up 15% from $9.55 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 9.1% year over year (YoY) to $11.98 in fiscal 2027.

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RMD stock has declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.9% rise but slightly rallying the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV1.2% decline during the same time frame.

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On Jan. 29, RMD stock declined marginally following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 11% from the prior year’s quarter to $1.4 billion and surpassed Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $2.81, also topping the Street’s estimates. However, the stock has been exhibiting slower-than-average revenue growth compared to its competitors, leading to a loss of investor confidence.

Analysts are moderately bullish on RMD, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, eight are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two recommend a “Moderate Buy,” eight suggest a “Hold,” and one analyst advises “Strong Sell” for the stock. RMD’s average analyst price target is $295.23, indicating an upside of 33.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 143.76 +0.50 +0.35%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,368.85 -108.31 -1.67%
S&P 500 Index
RMD 221.00 +0.53 +0.24%
Resmed Inc

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