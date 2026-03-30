General Dynamics' Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

General Dynamics Corporation (GD), headquartered in Reston, Virginia, operates as a global aerospace and defense company. Valued at $93.8 billion by market cap, the company offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, shipbuilding design and construction, information systems, and technologies. The defense giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect GD to report a profit of $3.72 per share on a diluted basis, up 1.6% from $3.66 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect GD to report EPS of $16.32, up 5.6% from $15.46 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 12.4% year over year to $18.34 in fiscal 2027.

GD stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 28.7% during this period. Similarly, it outpaced the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 19.8% gains over the same time frame.

General Dynamics' performance was driven by strong demand in Aerospace and Combat Systems, with notable order intake in defense segments and Gulfstream jets. Management is focused on expanding shipyard production and investing in next-gen defense tech, but remains cautious due to cost inflation and supply chain constraints.

On Jan. 28, GD shares closed down by 2.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $4.17 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $4.11. The company’s revenue was $14.4 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $13.8 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GD stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 10 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” GD’s average analyst price target is $393.30, indicating a potential upside of 13.4% from the current levels.