Why Is SanDisk (SNDK) Stock Down Today and Should You Buy the Dip?

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SanDisk (SNDK) shares are under pressure as investors react to the company’s controversial $1 billion strategic investment in Nanya Technology.

Adding to the pressure yesterday was Google’s announcement of a new quantization algorithm — TurboQuant.

Despite recent declines, however, SNDK remains firmly above its major moving averages (MAs), indicating that the storage products specialist remains in a strong uptrend.

Year-to-date, SanDisk stock is currently up more than 100% .

Why SanDisk Stock Slipped on Wednesday

SNDK shares sold off yesterday primarily because its subsidiary decided to build a 3.9% stake in Taiwan-based Nanya Technology.

The unexpected $1 billion investment into a DRAM manufacturer raises questions about SanDisk’s strategic focus, capital discipline, and confidence in its flash business.

Cross-holdings of this kind are often interpreted as defensive — not growth-oriented — introducing fresh execution risk and hinting at potential softness in the core business.

Meanwhile, the TurboQuant reveal is also bearish for SNDK as it promises a 6x reduction in LLMs memory requirements.

If Google is right about efficiency gains, hyperscalers may soon need fewer SSDs, high-performance flash modules, and DRAM buffers, essentially hurting the demand curve that SanDisk depends on.

Should You Invest in SNDK Shares Today

Despite headline noise, the pullback may represent a classic “buy the dip” opportunity for long-term investors.

SanDisk shares’ fundamental story remains anchored by the AI supercycle, with management guiding for up to $4.8 billion in revenue and a beyond impressive 66% gross margin for the current quarter.

Still, the company is trading at about 25x forward earnings, a much lower multiple than what has become common for leading AI stocks in 2026.

Finally, even after the meteoric run, SNDK’s relative strength index (14-day) sits at about 54 only, indicating significant room for further upside ahead.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing SanDisk

Wall Street also remains bullish on SanDisk Corp, especially since history suggests lower costs (as expected due to TurboQuant) often unlock even greater demand for high-density hardware.

Plus, the Nanya deal secures a critical DRAM supply, protecting the firm against future shortages. This is why the mean target on SNDK stock sits at $740 currently, indicating potential upside of more than 10% from here.

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