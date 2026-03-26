META Stock Just Had Its Worst Day in Nearly a Year. Here's What Happened.

Meta Platforms (META) stock fell approximately 8% on Thursday, March 26, in what amounted to the company's worst single-day decline in months. The sell-off was driven by a convergence of legal setbacks, broader market weakness tied to the escalating U.S.-Iran conflict, internal restructuring moves, and persistent investor concerns about the company's massive capital expenditure commitments.

The most significant catalyst was the fallout from back-to-back jury verdicts finding Meta liable for harm to young users on its platforms. A Los Angeles jury ruled late Wednesday that Meta and Alphabet's (GOOGL) (GOOG) YouTube were negligent in contributing to the mental health issues of a 20-year-old woman through addictive platform features, awarding $6 million in damages with Meta assigned 70% of the responsibility. Separately, a New Mexico jury earlier in the week found Meta liable for violating state consumer protection laws related to child safety and ordered the company to pay $375 million in penalties, the maximum allowed under state law.

While the financial penalties from both cases are modest relative to Meta's roughly $200 billion in annual revenue, investors are far more concerned about the precedential implications. The verdicts represent the first successful challenges to social media companies on child safety grounds that effectively pierced Section 230 protections, the longstanding legal shield that has insulated platforms from liability for user-generated content. Meta and other social media companies face more than 2,400 similar cases centralized before a single judge in California federal court, with thousands more consolidated in California state court.

Industry observers and legal experts have drawn comparisons to the tobacco industry's watershed legal moments, suggesting the rulings could permanently alter the legal and regulatory landscape for social media companies. Analysts noted that investors are repricing legal and regulatory risk, with the concern extending beyond Meta to the entire social media industry, as evidenced by sharp declines in shares of Reddit (RDDT), Snap (SNAP), and Pinterest (PINS), which fell 10% or more on the day.

More Pressure for META

Adding to the company-specific pressure, Meta confirmed it was cutting approximately 700 jobs across multiple divisions including Reality Labs, Facebook, global operations, recruiting, and sales. The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring as the company pivots resources away from its metaverse investments toward artificial intelligence (AI). Reality Labs has accumulated $76.9 billion in cumulative losses since 2021, and the division has seen substantial headcount reductions throughout early 2026.

Meta's massive AI spending plans continued to weigh on sentiment. The company has guided for $115 billion to $135 billion in capital expenditures for 2026, and on this same day announced it was boosting its commitment to a West Texas AI data center by more than sixfold to $10 billion.

Unlike cloud infrastructure competitors such as Amazon (AMZN), Google, and Microsoft (MSFT), Meta does not have a cloud business to directly monetize these investments, drawing extra scrutiny from Wall Street. The stock has now declined roughly 17% year-to-date and sits nearly 31% below its all-time high of $796 reached in August 2025.

What Are Options Traders Expecting for META Stock?

Options traders appear skeptical about the timing and return profile of these AI infrastructure investments, especially given unproven profitability timelines. Data shows that put/call ratios have shifted defensive, meaning that more hedging/protection is being bought relative to bullish bets.

Options traders are pricing in sustained uncertainty and elevated risk. That means high implied volatility (IV) should be expected to persist for META until clarity emerges on legal/regulatory outcomes and near-term profitability from AI spending. That could be why institutional investors are now selling upside exposure to generate income.

For precise options Greeks and volatility data, check out Meta’s options dashboard .

Broad-Based Selling Pressure Continues

The broader market environment amplified the selling pressure considerably. Thursday marked Wall Street's worst session since the U.S.-Iran conflict began roughly four weeks earlier, with the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) falling 1.7% and the Nasdaq ($NASX) dropping 2.4% to confirm a correction at more than 10% below its record high. Oil prices surged over 4%, with Brent crude settling above $101 per barrel as Iran tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz and rejected a U.S. ceasefire proposal.

Rising energy costs pushed the 10-year Treasury yield to 4.41%, exacerbating inflation fears and eliminating market expectations for any Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026. The Magnificent 7 technology stocks as a group are all in double-digit percentage declines from their 52-week highs, as institutional investors have rotated into energy, defense, and perceived safe-haven sectors.

Despite these headwinds, the analyst consensus for META remains broadly constructive with 46 “buy” ratings and zero “sells,” and the stock trades at roughly 20 times forward earnings, which is the lowest valuation multiple among the Magnificent 7 cohort.

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