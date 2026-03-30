Bear Call Spread Opportunities for March 30th

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Stocks continue to come under serious selling pressure as the Iran War rages on and oil prices spike .

With those risk factors in play, it might be worth looking for some bearish option trade ideas.

One way to use options to profit from declining stock prices is via a bear call spread.

A bear call spread is a type of vertical spread, meaning that two options within the same expiry month are being traded.

One call option is being sold, which generates a credit for the trader. Another call option is bought to provide protection against an adverse move.

The sold call is always closer to the stock price than the bought call.

As the name suggests, this trade does best when the stock declines after the trade is open.

However, there can be many cases where this trade can make a profit if the stock stays flat and even if it rises slightly.

Bear call spreads are risk defined trades, there are no naked options here, so they can be traded in retirement accounts such as an IRA.

Traders should have a bearish outlook on the stock and ideally look to enter when the stock has a high implied volatility rank.

Let’s take a look at Barchart’s Bear Call Spread Screener for March 30th:

As you can see, the screener shows some interesting Bear Call Spread trades on stocks such as AAPL , AMZN , NVDA , NFLX , TSLA , PLTR and CRM .

Below are the full parameters for this scan:

Opinion Rating: Sell greater than 1%

Days to expiration: 15 to 60 days

Monthly Expirations

Security Type: Stock

Volume Leg 1: 100

Open Interest Leg 1: 500

Moneyness Leg 1: -10.00% to 0.00%

Volume Leg 2: 100

Open Interest Leg 2: 500

Ask Price Leg 2: Greater than 0.20

Let’s look at the first line item – a Bear Call Spread on Apple stock.

Using the May 15 expiry, the trade would involve selling the $250 call and buying the $255 call.

That spread could be sold for around $2.45 which means the trader would receive $245 into their account. The maximum risk is $255 for a total profit potential of 96.08%% with a loss probability of just 45.2%.

The breakeven price is $252.45. This can be calculated by taking the short call strike and adding the premium received.

As the spread is $5 wide, the maximum risk in the trade is 5 – 2.45 x 100 = $255.

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 24% Sell with a Average short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Let’s analyze another trade – a Bear Call Spread on Amazon.

This Bear Call Spread on Amazon stock involves selling the $200-strike May call and buying the $205-strike call.

That spread could be sold for around $2.35 which means the trader would receive $235 into their account. The maximum risk is $265 for a total profit potential of 88.68% with a loss probability of 46.3%.

The breakeven price is $202.35.

The Barchart Technical Opinion rating is a 88% Sell with a Strongest short term outlook on maintaining the current direction.

Mitigating Risk

Thankfully, Bear Call Spreads are risk defined trades, so they have some build in risk management. The most the Apple example can lose is $255 and the maximum loss on the Amazon trade is $265.

Position sizing is important so that a 100% loss does not cause more than a 1-2% loss in total portfolio value.

Bear Call Spreads can also contain early assignment risk, so be mindful of that if the stock breaks through the short strike and it’s getting close to expiry.

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment.

This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.