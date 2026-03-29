Iran, Oil Prices and Other Key Things to Watch this Week

Markets enter a huge week as the final days of March bring an explosive convergence of catalysts including Friday's March jobs report at 8:30am, Q1 vehicle production and delivery numbers from Tesla (TSLA), Rivian (RIVN), and major Chinese EV makers, and escalating Iran war concerns as President Trump's 10-day warning window approaches. Oil prices are climbing sharply as markets anticipate potential policy moves that could trigger energy supply shocks tied to the Iran conflict, creating renewed inflation pressures precisely when employment weakness demands Fed support.

Monday's speech by Fed Chair Powell at 10:30am takes on extraordinary significance as he must address impossible policy trade-offs between supporting deteriorating labor markets and containing energy-driven inflation amid geopolitical turmoil. Wednesday delivers an intensive economic data convergence with ADP employment, February retail sales, and comprehensive manufacturing sector assessment all releasing before the Good Friday market closure. The abbreviated trading week compresses extraordinary information flow into four sessions, with Friday's jobs report occurring on the Good Friday holiday creating unique dynamics around positioning and liquidity.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Trump's 10-Day Iran Deadline and Energy Supply Shock Risk

Oil prices are surging as President Trump's previously announced 10-day warning window approaches its conclusion, creating market anxiety about potential policy actions that could severely tighten global energy supply. The nature of Trump's threatened action remains unclear, but speculation centers on potential blockades, expanded military operations, or sanctions that could further disrupt Persian Gulf oil flows beyond current conflict impacts. The Strait of Hormuz threat continues as Iran maintains capability to attack shipping despite U.S.-Israeli operations degrading missile infrastructure. Markets face binary outcomes—either Trump's deadline passes without dramatic escalation, potentially triggering oil price relief, or new actions materialize that could spike energy costs to economically destabilizing levels. Wednesday's crude oil inventories at 10:30am will provide supply-demand context amid geopolitical premium. The energy price trajectory directly determines inflation outlook and Fed policy flexibility, with extended high prices preventing rate cuts despite employment weakness while rapid de-escalation could restore accommodation possibilities. Energy sector positioning reflects this uncertainty, with stocks benefiting from elevated prices but facing reversal risk from conflict resolution. The 10-day deadline's approach creates headline risk throughout the week.

Friday Jobs Report and Good Friday Dynamics

Friday's March employment report at 8:30am occurs on Good Friday with markets closed, creating unusual positioning dynamics as investors must decide whether to carry risk through a long weekend without ability to react to potentially market-moving data. Nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, and wage growth will be analyzed for evidence of whether February's shocking 92,000 job loss represented isolated weakness or the beginning of sustained labor market deterioration. Wednesday's ADP employment report at 8:15am will provide crucial private sector preview, while Thursday's initial jobless claims offer final labor market signals before Friday's comprehensive data. The Good Friday timing means initial market reactions will occur in overnight futures Sunday evening rather than immediate Friday trading, potentially amplifying moves as positions adjust without normal liquidity. Strong employment could ease recession concerns but complicate Fed accommodation arguments, while continued weakness would intensify stagflation fears given energy-driven inflation pressures. The wage growth component remains critical for inflation expectations. Markets historically show reduced participation ahead of Good Friday, potentially creating technical volatility Thursday as participants position for the long weekend employment release.

Powell's Stagflation Policy Dilemma

Monday's speech by Fed Chair Powell at 10:30am represents a critical opportunity to address the impossible policy choices facing the central bank—how to respond to deteriorating employment while energy-driven inflation prevents traditional accommodation. Powell must balance acknowledging labor market concerns without triggering panic about recession risks, while maintaining inflation-fighting credibility despite geopolitical price pressures beyond Fed control. His commentary about the appropriate policy response to stagflationary dynamics, the Fed's confidence in economic resilience, and the weight given to energy prices in inflation assessments will significantly influence market expectations. Powell's perspective on whether recent job losses reflect temporary disruption or fundamental economic weakening will be crucial for sector positioning. Any hints about policy flexibility if Iran conflict resolves could support risk assets, while emphasizing inflation constraints despite employment weakness could pressure equities. The speech timing ahead of Wednesday's retail sales and Friday's jobs data creates potential for Powell to frame market interpretation of upcoming releases. Markets currently price zero 2026 rate cuts, reflecting recognition that energy inflation prevents easing regardless of growth concerns.

Q1 Vehicle Deliveries and Consumer Demand Reality

The release of Q1 production and delivery numbers from Tesla (TSLA), Rivian (RIVN), and major Chinese EV makers will provide critical insights into electric vehicle demand trends and consumer appetite for big-ticket purchases amid economic uncertainties. Tesla's deliveries will be scrutinized for evidence of demand resilience or deterioration across key markets including China, Europe, and North America. The company faces questions about pricing power, competition from Chinese manufacturers, and whether Full Self-Driving capabilities are driving purchase decisions. Rivian's numbers will test whether the startup can achieve volume production targets and attract mainstream buyers beyond early adopters. Chinese EV maker results from BYD and others will offer perspectives on the world's largest auto market and competitive dynamics that increasingly threaten Western manufacturers. U.S. automaker quarterly sales data will provide traditional vehicle demand context, helping assess whether consumers are shifting toward EVs or pulling back from vehicle purchases entirely given economic pressures. Tuesday's Nike (NKE) earnings will add consumer discretionary insights across athletic apparel. The vehicle delivery cluster offers comprehensive consumer health assessment for the highest-value household purchase category.

Retail Sales and Manufacturing Activity Convergence

Wednesday delivers an explosive economic data convergence with February retail sales at 8:30am, Manufacturing PMI at 9:45am, and ISM Manufacturing PMI at 10:00am all providing comprehensive perspectives on consumer spending and industrial activity. Retail sales data will offer critical insights into whether consumers maintained spending momentum through February despite employment weakness and geopolitical uncertainties. Both headline and core readings will be analyzed for evidence of discretionary spending resilience or pullback. The ISM Manufacturing data will provide comprehensive industrial sector assessment including new orders, employment, and crucially, pricing pressures through the ISM Manufacturing Prices component. Tuesday's JOLTS job openings at 10:00am and consumer confidence at 10:00am will provide additional labor demand and sentiment context ahead of Wednesday's data deluge. Tuesday's Chicago PMI will offer regional manufacturing perspectives. Friday's Services PMI at 9:45am will complete the activity picture for the economy's dominant sector. The convergence of consumer spending and business activity data will help determine whether the economy entered Q2 with strengthening or weakening momentum, critical for assessing recession risks and Fed policy trajectory.

Best of luck this week and don't forget to check out my daily options article.