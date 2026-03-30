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What to Expect From Lam Research’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Lam Research Corp_ logo on phone and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Lam Research Corp_ logo on phone and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Valued at $264 billion by market cap, Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is a leading global supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, playing a critical behind-the-scenes role in the production of modern chips. Founded in 1980, the company plays a central role in enabling the production of increasingly complex and miniaturized chips used across data centers, mobile devices, automotive electronics, and AI-driven applications. 

The semiconductor giant is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect LRCX to report a profit of $1.35 per share on a diluted basis, up 29.8% from $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports, which is impressive. 

For the current year, analysts expect LRCX to report EPS of $5.24, up 26.6% from $4.14 in fiscal 2025

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LRCX shares have surged a whopping 182.6% over the past year, notably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX11.9% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK22.9% gains over the same time frame.

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Lam Research shares fell more than 8% on Mar. 26, as semiconductor stocks came under pressure following reports of a new AI memory-compression technique from Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) researchers, which could potentially reduce memory demand for AI workloads, raising concerns about future semiconductor equipment spending.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on LRCX stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 23 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $279.87 suggests an upside potential of 32.4% from the current market prices.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GOOGL 274.34 -6.58 -2.34%
Alphabet Cl A
$SPX 6,368.85 -108.31 -1.67%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 129.92 -2.58 -1.95%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
LRCX 211.41 -0.21 -0.10%
Lam Research Corp

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