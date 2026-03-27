Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Packaging Corporation of America's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Packaging Corp Of America phone and data by-Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Packaging Corp Of America phone and data by-Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Lake Forest, Illinois-based Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) manufactures and sells containerboard and uncoated freesheet (UFS) paper products. Valued at a market cap of $19 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 22.  

Before this event, analysts expect this packaging company to report a profit of $2.29 per share, down marginally from $2.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. Its earnings of $2.32 per share in the previous quarter fell short of the forecasted figure by 3.7%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PKG to report a profit of $11.11 per share, up 12.9% from $9.84 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 15.5% year-over-year to $12.83 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com 

Shares of PKG have gained 6.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.4% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY7.1% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 27, PKG delivered weaker-than-expected Q4 results, prompting its shares to plunge 2.7% in the following trading session. Compared to the year-ago quarter, its net sales of $2.4 billion increased 10.1%, while its adjusted EPS of $2.32 declined 6.1%, both falling short of analyst estimates. The company experienced lower corrugated shipment volumes compared to the prior-year quarter. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about PKG’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 11 analysts covering the stock, six recommend "Strong Buy," and five indicate “Hold." The mean price target for PKG is $241.50, indicating a 13.7% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 106.57 -4.16 -3.76%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,418.23 -58.93 -0.91%
S&P 500 Index
PKG 211.74 -0.86 -0.40%
Packaging Corp of America

Most Popular News

Facebook-you've been Zucked by Annie Spratt via Unsplash 1
META Stock Just Had Its Worst Day in Nearly a Year. Here's What Happened.
Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 2
The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Provided a Temporary Distraction from a Collapse Brewing in AI Stocks. What Comes Next Could Get Ugly.
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Why Is SanDisk (SNDK) Stock Down Today and Should You Buy the Dip?
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Fall as Crude Oil Jumps on Doubts About a Ceasefire in Iran
Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Plunge Before the Open as Oil Prices Climb on U.S.-Iran Talks Uncertainty
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.