What to Expect From Packaging Corporation of America's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Lake Forest, Illinois-based Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) manufactures and sells containerboard and uncoated freesheet (UFS) paper products. Valued at a market cap of $19 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 22.
Before this event, analysts expect this packaging company to report a profit of $2.29 per share, down marginally from $2.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. Its earnings of $2.32 per share in the previous quarter fell short of the forecasted figure by 3.7%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PKG to report a profit of $11.11 per share, up 12.9% from $9.84 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 15.5% year-over-year to $12.83 in fiscal 2027.
Shares of PKG have gained 6.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 13.4% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 7.1% uptick over the same time period.
On Jan. 27, PKG delivered weaker-than-expected Q4 results, prompting its shares to plunge 2.7% in the following trading session. Compared to the year-ago quarter, its net sales of $2.4 billion increased 10.1%, while its adjusted EPS of $2.32 declined 6.1%, both falling short of analyst estimates. The company experienced lower corrugated shipment volumes compared to the prior-year quarter.
Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about PKG’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 11 analysts covering the stock, six recommend "Strong Buy," and five indicate “Hold." The mean price target for PKG is $241.50, indicating a 13.7% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.