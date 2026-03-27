What to Expect From Packaging Corporation of America's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Lake Forest, Illinois-based Packaging Corporation of America ( PKG ) manufactures and sells containerboard and uncoated freesheet (UFS) paper products. Valued at a market cap of $19 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 22.

Before this event, analysts expect this packaging company to report a profit of $2.29 per share , down marginally from $2.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. Its earnings of $2.32 per share in the previous quarter fell short of the forecasted figure by 3.7%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PKG to report a profit of $11.11 per share, up 12.9% from $9.84 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 15.5% year-over-year to $12.83 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of PKG have gained 6.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.4% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 7.1% uptick over the same time period.

On Jan. 27, PKG delivered weaker-than-expected Q4 results, prompting its shares to plunge 2.7% in the following trading session. Compared to the year-ago quarter, its net sales of $2.4 billion increased 10.1%, while its adjusted EPS of $2.32 declined 6.1%, both falling short of analyst estimates. The company experienced lower corrugated shipment volumes compared to the prior-year quarter.