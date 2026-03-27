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Here's What to Expect From Philip Morris' Next Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Philip Morris International Inc logo on phone - by viewimage via Shutterstock
Philip Morris International Inc logo on phone - by viewimage via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $252.9 billion, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is a tobacco company that offers cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, e-vapor, and oral nicotine products. The Stamford, Connecticut-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 22.  

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this tobacco company to report a profit of $1.83 per share, up 8.3% from $1.69 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, PM’s EPS of $1.70 surpassed the consensus estimates by 1.8%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PM to report a profit of $8.47 per share, representing a 12.3% increase from $7.54 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 9.8% year-over-year to $9.30 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of PM have gained 5.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.4% return over the same time frame. However, it has outpaced the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLPmarginal uptick over the same time period. 

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Shares of PM surged marginally on Feb. 6, after its Q4 earnings release. The company reported net revenue of $10.4 billion, up 6.8% from the prior-year quarter, driven by robust growth in both combustibles and smoke-free businesses. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $1.70 climbed 9.7% from the year-ago quarter, topping analyst expectations of $1.67. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about PM’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest “Moderate Buy,” and four indicate “Hold." The mean price target for PM is $197.50, indicating a 19.8% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,412.35 -64.81 -1.00%
S&P 500 Index
PM 164.50 +2.01 +1.24%
Philip Morris International Inc
XLP 82.11 +0.97 +1.20%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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