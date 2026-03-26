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Here's What to Expect From UnitedHealth's Next Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Unitedhealth Group Inc phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Unitedhealth Group Inc phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is a healthcare and well-being company. Valued at a market cap of $245.6 billion, the company operates a diversified model that integrates health benefits and insurance services with data-driven health technology and care delivery. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 21.  

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $6.62 per share, down 8.1% from $7.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q4 2025, UNH’s EPS of $2.11 topped the consensus estimates by almost 1%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect UNH to report a profit of $17.69 per share, up 8.2% from $16.35 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 12.1% year-over-year to $19.83 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of UNH have declined 48.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.4% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLVmarginal uptick over the same time period. 

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On Jan. 27, UNH shares crashed 19.6% after reporting mixed Q4 results. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.11, above Wall Street expectations of $2.09, but revenue of $113.2 billion came in below analyst estimates. Performance was weighed down by higher medical costs, which pressured insurance margins, particularly within the Medicare Advantage segment. Additionally, the company is facing challenges with Medicare Advantage enrollment, projecting a decline of 1.3 million to 1.4 million members in 2026. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about UNH’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy,” seven indicate “Hold," and one advises a “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for UNH is $359.04, indicating a 33.9% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 145.74 -0.50 -0.34%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,477.16 -114.74 -1.74%
S&P 500 Index
UNH 268.05 -2.50 -0.92%
Unitedhealth Group Inc

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