Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Fifth Third Bancorp's Report

With a market cap of $41.5 billion, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) provides a wide range of financial products and services through its subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank, National Association. It operates across three main segments: Commercial Banking; Consumer and Small Business Banking; and Wealth and Asset Management, serving individuals, businesses, and institutional clients with lending, deposit, investment, and advisory solutions.
The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, Apr. 17. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the bank to report a profit of $0.87 per share, up 19.2% from $0.73 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts expect FITB to report an EPS of $4.07, a rise of 12.1% from $3.63 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, EPS is expected to grow 22.1% year-over-year to $4.97 in fiscal 2027.
Shares of FITB have risen 13.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 14.6% increase. However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) nearly 2% decline over the same period.
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp rose nearly 2% on Jan. 20 after the company issued stronger-than-expected 2026 net interest income (NII) guidance of $8.6 billion - $8.8 billion (midpoint $8.7 billion). The rally was also supported by a Q4 2025 earnings beat, with adjusted EPS of $1.04 surpassing the consensus and improving from $0.93 in Q3 and $0.86 a year earlier. Additionally, solid operating trends, including 6% year-over-year NII growth to $1.53 billion, rising deposits to $168.4 billion, and reduced credit loss provisions to $119 million, reinforced investor confidence.
Analysts' consensus view on FITB stock is strongly optimistic, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 17 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," and six indicate “Hold.” The average analyst price target for FITB is $57.14, indicating a nearly 26% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.