Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Fifth Third Bancorp's Report

With a market cap of $41.5 billion , Fifth Third Bancorp ( FITB ) provides a wide range of financial products and services through its subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank, National Association. It operates across three main segments: Commercial Banking; Consumer and Small Business Banking; and Wealth and Asset Management, serving individuals, businesses, and institutional clients with lending, deposit, investment, and advisory solutions.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, Apr. 17. Ahead of this event, analysts expect the bank to report a profit of $0.87 per share , up 19.2% from $0.73 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect FITB to report an EPS of $4.07, a rise of 12.1% from $3.63 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, EPS is expected to grow 22.1% year-over-year to $4.97 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of FITB have risen 13.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 14.6% increase . However, the stock has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) nearly 2% decline over the same period.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp rose nearly 2% on Jan. 20 after the company issued stronger-than-expected 2026 net interest income (NII) guidance of $8.6 billion - $8.8 billion (midpoint $8.7 billion). The rally was also supported by a Q4 2025 earnings beat, with adjusted EPS of $1.04 surpassing the consensus and improving from $0.93 in Q3 and $0.86 a year earlier. Additionally, solid operating trends, including 6% year-over-year NII growth to $1.53 billion, rising deposits to $168.4 billion, and reduced credit loss provisions to $119 million, reinforced investor confidence.