State Street Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $35.4 billion , State Street Corporation ( STT ) is a global financial services provider that offers custody, fund administration, analytics, trading, and investment management solutions to institutional investors across multiple asset classes. It serves clients such as mutual funds, pension plans, insurers, and asset managers with advanced platforms like State Street Alpha and a wide range of investment products including ETFs and managed funds.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, Apr. 17. Ahead of this event, analysts expect STT to report an adjusted EPS of $2.48 , up 21.6% from $2.04 in the previous year's quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project State Street to post adjusted EPS of $11.59, a 12.5% increase from $10.30 in fiscal 2025 .

STT stock has jumped 36.3% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 14.9% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) 1.7% decline over the same period.

Shares of State Street tumbled 6.1% on Jan. 16 after it reported a 5% decline in Q4 2025 profit to $747 million ($2.42 per share), down from $783 million a year earlier, mainly due to elevated costs. Total expenses surged 12.3% to $2.74 billion, including $206 million in restructuring charges (layoffs, real estate, and IT), which offset gains from higher fee revenue and net interest income that rose to $802 million.