State Street Earnings Preview: What to Expect

With a market cap of $35.4 billion, State Street Corporation (STT) is a global financial services provider that offers custody, fund administration, analytics, trading, and investment management solutions to institutional investors across multiple asset classes. It serves clients such as mutual funds, pension plans, insurers, and asset managers with advanced platforms like State Street Alpha and a wide range of investment products including ETFs and managed funds.
The Boston, Massachusetts-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, Apr. 17. Ahead of this event, analysts expect STT to report an adjusted EPS of $2.48, up 21.6% from $2.04 in the previous year's quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project State Street to post adjusted EPS of $11.59, a 12.5% increase from $10.30 in fiscal 2025.
STT stock has jumped 36.3% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 14.9% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF) 1.7% decline over the same period.
Shares of State Street tumbled 6.1% on Jan. 16 after it reported a 5% decline in Q4 2025 profit to $747 million ($2.42 per share), down from $783 million a year earlier, mainly due to elevated costs. Total expenses surged 12.3% to $2.74 billion, including $206 million in restructuring charges (layoffs, real estate, and IT), which offset gains from higher fee revenue and net interest income that rose to $802 million.
Analysts' consensus rating on State Street stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," seven "Holds," and one "Moderate Sell." The average analyst price target of $144.79 suggests a potential upside of 15.1% from current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.