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Here's What to Expect From Huntington Bancshares' Next Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Huntington Bancshares, Inc_ bank branch-by jetcityimage via iStock
Huntington Bancshares, Inc_ bank branch-by jetcityimage via iStock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services. With a market cap of $31.5 billion, the company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services. The regional bank holding company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect HBAN to report a profit of $0.36 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.9% from $0.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect HBAN to report EPS of $1.63, up 9.4% from $1.49 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 17.2% year over year to $1.91 in fiscal 2027. 

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HBAN stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX14.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 1.4% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 2.2% losses over the same time frame.

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HBAN's outperformance is driven by robust lending activity, with average loans and leases up about 14% to $146.6 billion, and strategic expansions like Veritex and Cadence positioning the bank for growth.

On Jan. 22, HBAN shares closed down more than 6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.37 missed Wall Street expectations of $0.39. The company’s revenue net of interest expense was $2.19 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $2.20 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on HBAN stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 17 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” four give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” HBAN’s average analyst price target is $20.59, indicating a notable potential upside of 32.5% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 49.34 +0.06 +0.12%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
HBAN 15.54 +0.06 +0.39%
Huntington Bancshares Inc
$SPX 6,591.90 +35.53 +0.54%
S&P 500 Index

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