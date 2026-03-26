What to Expect From Snap-on's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Kenosha, Wisconsin-based Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users. With a market cap of $18.9 billion, the company provides hand and power tools, diagnostics and shop equipment, tool storage products, diagnostics software, and other solutions for the automotive service industry. The leading manufacturer and marketer of tools & accessories is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect SNA to report a profit of $4.68 per share on a diluted basis, up 3.8% from $4.51 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect SNA to report EPS of $19.86, up 3.3% from $19.23 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 6.1% year over year to $21.07 in fiscal 2027.

SNA stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 14.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 9.4% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 22.8% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, SNA shares closed down more than 3% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $4.94 topped Wall Street expectations of $4.86. The company’s revenue was $1.23 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.22 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on SNA stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 10 analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” five give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” SNA’s average analyst price target is $376.86, indicating a potential upside of 2.5% from the current levels.