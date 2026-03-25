Here's What to Expect From Delta Air Lines’ Next Earnings Report

Atlanta, Georgia-based Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is one of the world’s largest full-service airlines, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and a founding member of the SkyTeam alliance. It operates an extensive global network, providing passenger and cargo air transportation across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. The global airline leader is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on April. 8.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect DAL to report a profit of $0.69 per share on a diluted basis, up 50% from $0.46 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current year, analysts expect DAL to report EPS of $6.85, up 17.7% from $5.82 in fiscal 2025.

DAL stock has surged 6.1% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% gains, and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 22.1% returns over the same time frame.

On Mar. 23, Delta Air Lines shares rose more than 2% as airline stocks rallied following a sharp drop of over 10% in crude oil prices, which is expected to lower fuel costs and support profitability across the sector.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on DAL stock is very bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 22 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and one gives a “Strong Sell.” DAL’s average analyst price target is $80.65, indicating a potential upside of 21% from the current levels.