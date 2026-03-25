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Here's What to Expect From Delta Air Lines’ Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Delta Air Lines, Inc_ passanger plane-by viper-zero via iStock
Delta Air Lines, Inc_ passanger plane-by viper-zero via iStock

Atlanta, Georgia-based Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is one of the world’s largest full-service airlines, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and a founding member of the SkyTeam alliance. It operates an extensive global network, providing passenger and cargo air transportation across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. The global airline leader is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on April. 8. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect DAL to report a profit of $0.69 per share on a diluted basis, up 50% from $0.46 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the current year, analysts expect DAL to report EPS of $6.85, up 17.7% from $5.82 in fiscal 2025

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DAL stock has surged 6.1% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.7% gains, and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI22.1% returns over the same time frame.

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On Mar. 23, Delta Air Lines shares rose more than 2% as airline stocks rallied following a sharp drop of over 10% in crude oil prices, which is expected to lower fuel costs and support profitability across the sector.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on DAL stock is very bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 22 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and one gives a “Strong Sell.” DAL’s average analyst price target is $80.65, indicating a potential upside of 21% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 164.00 +0.95 +0.58%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,556.37 -24.63 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index
DAL 66.65 +1.52 +2.33%
Delta Air Lines Inc

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