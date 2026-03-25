What You Need To Know Ahead of Nike’s Earnings Release

Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, NIKE, Inc. ( NKE ) designs, develops, and sells athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and equipment for men, women, and children. Its portfolio, anchored by brands like Nike, Jordan, and Converse, keeps the company positioned at the center of global sportswear demand.

With a market cap of approximately $78 billion , Nike runs a tightly integrated model across retail stores, wholesale partners, and digital platforms. It complements this reach with fitness apps, sports content, and brand-led experiences, ensuring consumers remain engaged well beyond the point of purchase.

The company now heads into its fiscal 2026 third-quarter earnings release on Tuesday, March 31 , after markets close. Analysts expect diluted EPS of $0.32 , marking a 40.7% decline from $0.54 in the previous year’s quarter. Even so, execution has held firm where it matters, with Nike beating EPS expectations in each of the trailing four quarters.

Looking beyond the near term, the Street pencils in fiscal year 2026 diluted EPS at $1.57, down 27.3% year over year. The narrative then turns sharply upward, with projections rising to $2.42 for fiscal year 2027, implying a 54.1% rebound.

The cautious optimism has yet to show up in the stock. Over the past 52 weeks, Nike’s shares have declined 20.6% , while the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) surged 13.7% . The pattern holds in 2026, with the stock down nearly 16% year-to-date (YTD) against a 4.2% plunge for the benchmark.

The comparison with peers reinforces the view. The State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLY ) has gained 7.4% over the last 52 weeks and is down 8.2% in 2026, both notably stronger than Nike’s performance.

Investor confidence found a modest footing on Feb. 13, as Nike’s shares rose 3.3% following a clear signal from management on capital returns. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock, payable on April 1, to shareholders of record as of March 2.

The company continues to generate steady cash flows despite earnings pressure. With 24 consecutive years of dividend growth, Nike is demonstrating resiliency, bolstering its balance sheet, and reiterating a methodical dedication to generating long-term shareholder value throughout cycles.

Sentiment around Nike remains favorable. The stock is carrying an overall rating of “ Moderate Buy ,” unchanged over the last three months. Among 36 analysts covering the stock, 18 rate it a “Strong Buy,” two suggest “Moderate Buy,” 14 have assigned “Hold,” and two maintain a “Strong Sell” rating.

NKE’s mean price target of $75.07 implies potential upside of 40.3%, while the Street-high target of $120 suggests a gain of 124.3% from current levels.