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Is Qnity Electronics Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stock chart black and white by Free for use via Pixabay
Stock chart black and white by Free for use via Pixabay

With a market cap of $24.1 billion, Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q) is a global provider of materials and solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries, serving regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and beyond. The company operates through two segments: Semiconductor Technologies and Interconnect Solutions.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Qnity Electronics fits this criterion perfectly. It offers products such as CMP pads and slurries, photoresists, plating solutions, and advanced thermal materials.

Shares of the Wilmington, Delaware-based company have fallen 19% from its 52-week high of $140.60. Qnity Electronics’ shares have climbed 42.4% over the past three months, exceeding the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPXnearly 5% decline over the same time frame.

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Q stock is up 45.4% on a YTD basis, outperforming SPX’s 3.8% decrease.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since January.

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Shares of Qnity Electronics rose 4.1% on Feb. 26 after the company reported strong 2025 results, including full-year net sales of $4.75 billion (up 10%) and adjusted pro forma EPS of $3.35 (up 12%), along with adjusted Operating EBITDA of $1.4 billion (up 11%). Investor sentiment was further boosted by 2026 guidance projecting higher performance, with revenue of $4.97 billion - $5.17 billion, adjusted EPS of $3.55 - $3.95, and EBITDA of $1.47 billion - $1.58 billion.

In comparison, rival Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) has lagged behind Q stock. ENTG stock has increased 43.7% on a YTD basis.

Due to the stock’s strong performance, analysts remain bullish about its prospects. Q stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the nine analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $140.88 is a premium of 19.5% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
Q 118.49 +3.57 +3.11%
Qnity Electronics Inc
$SPX 6,552.13 -28.87 -0.44%
S&P 500 Index
ENTG 120.88 +5.87 +5.10%
Entegris Inc

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