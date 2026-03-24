Is Qnity Electronics Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

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With a market cap of $24.1 billion , Qnity Electronics, Inc. ( Q ) is a global provider of materials and solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries, serving regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and beyond. The company operates through two segments: Semiconductor Technologies and Interconnect Solutions.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Qnity Electronics fits this criterion perfectly. It offers products such as CMP pads and slurries, photoresists, plating solutions, and advanced thermal materials.

Shares of the Wilmington, Delaware-based company have fallen 19% from its 52-week high of $140.60 . Qnity Electronics’ shares have climbed 42.4% over the past three months, exceeding the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) nearly 5% decline over the same time frame.

Q stock is up 45.4% on a YTD basis, outperforming SPX’s 3.8% decrease.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since January.

Shares of Qnity Electronics rose 4.1% on Feb. 26 after the company reported strong 2025 results , including full-year net sales of $4.75 billion (up 10%) and adjusted pro forma EPS of $3.35 (up 12%), along with adjusted Operating EBITDA of $1.4 billion (up 11%). Investor sentiment was further boosted by 2026 guidance projecting higher performance, with revenue of $4.97 billion - $5.17 billion, adjusted EPS of $3.55 - $3.95, and EBITDA of $1.47 billion - $1.58 billion.

In comparison, rival Entegris, Inc. ( ENTG ) has lagged behind Q stock. ENTG stock has increased 43.7% on a YTD basis.