Is Wynn Resorts Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Las Vegas, Nevada-based Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) designs, develops, and operates high-end integrated destination resorts that combine luxury accommodations with world-class gaming, dining, and entertainment. It is valued at a market cap of $10.4 billion.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and WYNN fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the resorts & casinos industry. The company operates through an integrated business model that targets high-net-worth travelers, leveraging premium amenities such as Michelin-starred restaurants, expansive retail galleries, and sophisticated meeting spaces to complement its casino operations.
This resort and casinos company has dipped 24.9% from its 52-week high of $134.72, reached on Dec. 1, 2025. Shares of WYNN have declined 19.1% over the past three months, notably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 4.8% drop during the same time frame.
Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of WYNN are down 16%, compared to SPX’s 3.9% loss. Nonetheless, in the longer term, WYNN has rallied 22.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing SPX’s 16.1% uptick over the same time frame.
To confirm its recent bearish trend, WYNN has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-February and has remained below its 50-day moving average since late December 2025.
On Feb. 12, WYNN shares tumbled 6.6% after posting mixed Q4 results. The company’s revenue increased 1.5% year-over-year to $1.9 billion, topping analyst estimates by 1.1%. However, due to lower-than-expected hold in both VIP and mass gaming segments, particularly in Macau, as well as increased operating expenses from payroll and ongoing renovations, its adjusted EPS of $1.17 and adjusted EBITDA of $466.9 million fell short of Wall Street expectations, which made investors jittery.
WYNN has lagged its rival, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), which rallied 28.8% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has outpaced LVS’ 17% drop.
Despite WYNN’s recent underperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $143.50 suggests a 41.9% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.