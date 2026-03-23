How Is Allegion's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $12.3 billion , Allegion plc ( ALLE ) provides security products and solutions for residential, commercial, and institutional markets. This Dublin, Ireland-based company’s comprehensive offerings encompass door closers, exit devices, steel doors and frames, and advanced electronic security systems such as biometric scanners and cloud-based access management software.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ALLE fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the security & protection services industry. By integrating traditional hardware with emerging digital technologies like AI-driven monitoring and mobile credentials, the company aims to provide seamless, secure access environments for its global customer base.

This security products and solutions provider has slipped 21.6% from its 52-week high of $183.11 , reached on Feb. 12. Shares of Allegion have declined 10.6% over the past three months, trailing the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 3.9% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ALLE are down 9.8%, compared to XLI’s 5.1% return. In the longer term, ALLE has increased 13% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLI’s 23.3% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its bearish trend, ALLE has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since mid-February.

On Feb. 17, ALLE shares plunged 9.4% after reporting its Q4 results . Its adjusted EPS of $1.94 fell short of analyst expectations of $2.01. Moreover, ALLE expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS in the range of $8.70 to $8.90, which came in below consensus expectations. Softness in residential markets affected its results. However, due to strong non-residential demand and electronics growth, the company’s revenue increased 9.3% year-over-year to $1 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts.

When compared to its rival, Allegion has notably outperformed ADT Inc. ( ADT ), which declined 15.6% over the past 52 weeks and 18.6% on a YTD basis.