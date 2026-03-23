How Is Allegion's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $12.3 billion, Allegion plc (ALLE) provides security products and solutions for residential, commercial, and institutional markets. This Dublin, Ireland-based company’s comprehensive offerings encompass door closers, exit devices, steel doors and frames, and advanced electronic security systems such as biometric scanners and cloud-based access management software.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and ALLE fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the security & protection services industry. By integrating traditional hardware with emerging digital technologies like AI-driven monitoring and mobile credentials, the company aims to provide seamless, secure access environments for its global customer base.
This security products and solutions provider has slipped 21.6% from its 52-week high of $183.11, reached on Feb. 12. Shares of Allegion have declined 10.6% over the past three months, trailing the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 3.9% rise during the same time frame.
Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of ALLE are down 9.8%, compared to XLI’s 5.1% return. In the longer term, ALLE has increased 13% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLI’s 23.3% uptick over the same time frame.
To confirm its bearish trend, ALLE has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since mid-February.
On Feb. 17, ALLE shares plunged 9.4% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.94 fell short of analyst expectations of $2.01. Moreover, ALLE expects fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS in the range of $8.70 to $8.90, which came in below consensus expectations. Softness in residential markets affected its results. However, due to strong non-residential demand and electronics growth, the company’s revenue increased 9.3% year-over-year to $1 billion, meeting Wall Street forecasts.
When compared to its rival, Allegion has notably outperformed ADT Inc. (ADT), which declined 15.6% over the past 52 weeks and 18.6% on a YTD basis.
Despite ALLE’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 12 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $180.50 suggests a 25.7% premium to its current price levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.