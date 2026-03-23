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Is APA Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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APA Corporation phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
APA Corporation phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $13.8 billion, APA Corporation (APA) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company operates major oil and gas assets across the United States, Egypt, and the North Sea. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and APA fits this criterion perfectly, exceeding the mark. In addition, it is actively involved in exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname and holds interests in projects in Uruguay and other international locations.

Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company have pulled back 3.5% from its 52-week high of $39.51. APA stock has surged 57.7% over the past three months, surpassing the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 3.9% drop in the same period.

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APA stock has soared 86.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing SPX's 17.2% return.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since June 2025. Also, it has moved above its 200-day moving averages since late August 2025.

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Shares of APA Corporation rose 4.5% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 25 as the company delivered strong performance, including quarterly net income of $279 million ($0.79 per share), exceeding market expectations. Investors were also encouraged by solid operational metrics such as 460,000 BOE/day production (387,000 BOE/day adjusted) and robust U.S. oil output of 132,000 barrels per day, alongside a 10% year-over-year increase in Egypt gas production. 

Additionally, confidence improved due to a 9% increase in proved reserves to 1,056 million BOE, and a validated 10-year Permian inventory with significant upside potential.

In comparison, rival ConocoPhillips (COP) has lagged behind APA stock. COP stock has gained 35.2% on a YTD basis and 24.2% over the past 52 weeks. 

Despite the stock’s strong performance, analysts are cautious about its prospects. APA stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 30 analysts covering it, and as of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $29.82.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
APA 38.89 -0.22 -0.56%
Apa Corp
COP 128.10 +1.18 +0.93%
Conocophillips
$SPX 6,605.04 +98.56 +1.51%
S&P 500 Index

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