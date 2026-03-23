C.H. Robinson Stock: Is CHRW Outperforming the Industrial Sector?

Minnesota-based C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) operates as a global logistics and supply chain platform, combining data-driven tools with human expertise to manage the movement of goods at scale. With a history spanning more than a century, the company supports around 75,000 customers and works with roughly 450,000 contract carriers, handling close to 37 million shipments each year, representing about $23 billion in freight.

Its services span multiple transportation modes, including truckload, less-than-truckload, ocean, and air, allowing it to offer flexible, end-to-end logistics solutions across global markets. The company increasingly emphasizes the integration of AI and analytics to improve efficiency and visibility in supply chains, while also maintaining a focus on sustainability and broader social contributions.

Companies with market capitalizations of $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap stocks,” and C.H. Robinson easily clears that bar. With a valuation of roughly $20 billion, the company stands firmly in large-cap territory, underscoring its scale and established presence within the industrial space.

After reaching a 52-week high of $203.34 just last month, the stock has retreated roughly 17%, giving back some of its recent gains. Despite the dip, performance over the past three months remains modestly positive, with the stock up about 1.5%. Still, it has slightly trailed the broader industrial space, as the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) gained 3.7% over the same period.

The longer-term picture, however, is far more compelling. The stock has surged an impressive 70.1% over the past year, comfortably outpacing the broader industrial sector, with the XLI posting a comparatively modest 21.6% gain over the same period.

The technical setup has largely remained strong, with the stock trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since July last year, signaling a sustained uptrend. However, momentum has softened more recently, as the stock has slipped below its 50-day moving average since mid-March, hinting at some near-term weakness.

CHRW shares have posted a strong gain over the past year, supported in part by the company’s ongoing structural transformation and cost-cutting efforts. At the same time, C.H. Robinson is increasingly leaning into AI through its “Lean AI” system, using it to streamline core processes and improve decision-making across its operations. By leveraging its large proprietary dataset, the company is positioning Lean AI as a practical tool to enhance efficiency, execution, and service reliability, factors that could strengthen customer relationships and its competitive standing over time.

However, the stock has faced some recent turbulence. On Mar. 20, shares fell around 3.4% as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East rattled markets and reignited concerns over inflation and economic slowdown. The conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran triggered a spike in energy prices, raising input costs across transportation, logistics, and manufacturing. That ripple effect weighed on industrial stocks, as investors grew wary that persistently high oil prices could further fuel inflation and cloud the broader economic outlook.

Nevertheless, in a competitive industrial landscape, CHRW has still managed to pull ahead of its peers. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD), for instance, has delivered a solid 26.5% return over the past year, but still falls well short of CHRW’s stronger performance.

Overall, Wall Street is leaning cautiously optimistic on CHRW. Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus lands at a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting a balanced but positive outlook. The average price target of $191.64 points to a potential upside of about 13.5% from current levels, suggesting there’s still room for further gains.