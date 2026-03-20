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Soybeans Fade Lower into Friday’s Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay

Soybeans were under pressure on Friday, with contracts down 5 to 11 ¼ cents across the board. May was down 64 cents on the week. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 7 cents at $10.87 1/2. Pressure came from Soymeal futures, which were down $2.80 to $4.50, as May was still up $5.30 on the week. Soy Oil futures were mixed with front months steady to 10 points higher and deferreds weaker, as May fell 193 points on the week. 

Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds trimming back their soybean net long position in the week ending on 3/17 by 20,110 contracts. That took their net long to 201,997 contracts as some longs were liquidating. In bean oil futures and options, managed money closed in on their previous record net long position, adding 13,518 contracts to a net long of 122,356 contracts.

USDA Export Sales data has soybean export commitments at 36.79 MMT by 3/12, a 19% drop from the same period last year. That is now 86% of USDA’s estimate for 2025/26 and behind the 94% average sales pace. Shipments are 28.055 MMT, and now 65% of that USDA number and behind the 81% average pace.

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.61 1/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.87 1/2, down 7 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.76 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.41, down 5 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.79 1/1, down 5 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.8658 -0.0695 -0.64%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 65.51s +0.10 +0.15%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 328.0s -4.5 -1.35%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.7345 -0.0527 -0.49%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1141-0s -5-2 -0.46%
Soybean
ZSK26 1161-2s -7-2 -0.62%
Soybean
ZSN26 1176-4s -6-6 -0.57%
Soybean

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