Wheat Falling Weaker on Friday

The wheat complex is falling lower across the three markets so far on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are trading 9 to 10 cents lower at midday. KC HRW futures are 15 to 16 cents in the red so far on Friday. MPLS spring wheat is down 7 to 8 cents in the front months.
USDA’s Export Sales data has wheat export commitments at 23.853 MMT, which is up 14% from last year. That is also 97% of the USDA export projection at 900 mbu and behind the 99% average sales pace. Shipment data is running ahead of schedule, at 19.279 MMT, which is 78% of USDA’s number vs. the 76% average pace.
FranceAgriMer estimates the country’s wheat crop at 84% good/excellent, steady with last week, as durum was also steady at 81%.
May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.98, down 10 cents,
Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.09 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,
May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.12, down 15 1/4 cents,
Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.26 3/4, down 15 1/2 cents,
May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.36 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,
Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.49 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.