Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Falling Weaker on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay
Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay

The wheat complex is falling lower across the three markets so far on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are trading 9 to 10 cents lower at midday. KC HRW futures are 15 to 16 cents in the red so far on Friday. MPLS spring wheat is down 7 to 8 cents in the front months.  

USDA’s Export Sales data has wheat export commitments at 23.853 MMT, which is up 14% from last year. That is also 97% of the USDA export projection at 900 mbu and behind the 99% average sales pace. Shipment data is running ahead of schedule, at 19.279 MMT, which is 78% of USDA’s number vs. the 76% average pace.

FranceAgriMer estimates the country’s wheat crop at 84% good/excellent, steady with last week, as durum was also steady at 81%. 

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.98, down 10 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.09 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.12, down 15 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $6.26 3/4, down 15 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.36 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.49 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 625-0 -17-2 -2.69%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 610-2 -17-0 -2.71%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.3600 -0.0775 -1.20%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 597-2 -10-6 -1.77%
Wheat
ZWN26 609-4 -10-0 -1.61%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Facebook like button on keyboard by athree23 via Pixabay 1
As Meta Stock Dips Near $600 Levels Should You Buy or Stay on the Sidelines?
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 2
SoFi Stock Is on Fire Sale, But Is It Too Cheap to Buy Here?
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 3
A $600 Billion Reason to Buy Amazon Stock Now
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Oil Prices Advance, U.S. Economic Data and FedEx Earnings on Tap
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Follow the Footprints: 3 Stocks with Unusual Options Activity That You Can’t Ignore
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.