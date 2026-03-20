Wheat Falling Weaker on Friday

Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay

The wheat complex is falling lower across the three markets so far on Friday. Chicago SRW futures are trading 9 to 10 cents lower at midday. KC HRW futures are 15 to 16 cents in the red so far on Friday. MPLS spring wheat is down 7 to 8 cents in the front months.

USDA’s Export Sales data has wheat export commitments at 23.853 MMT, which is up 14% from last year. That is also 97% of the USDA export projection at 900 mbu and behind the 99% average sales pace. Shipment data is running ahead of schedule, at 19.279 MMT, which is 78% of USDA’s number vs. the 76% average pace.

FranceAgriMer estimates the country’s wheat crop at 84% good/excellent, steady with last week, as durum was also steady at 81%.

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.98, down 10 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.09 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.12, down 15 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.26 3/4, down 15 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.36 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,