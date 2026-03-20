Is Pool Corporation Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, Pool Corporation ( POOL ) stands as the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and backyard products. The company operates roughly 455 sales centers across North America, Europe, and Australia, moving more than 200,000 products to nearly 125,000 wholesale customers.

With a market cap of approximately $7.6 billion , the company is classified as “mid-cap”, a category reserved for firms valued above $2 billion. The positioning speaks to a business that has already earned its stripes while still keeping growth within arm’s reach.

The stock, however, has taken the scenic route lower. Shares are trading 40.8% below their 52-week high of $345 reached in July. Over the past three months, the stock has slipped 11.9% , while the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has declined 3.3% . The gap suggests that recent pressure has leaned more heavily on POOL stock than on the broader market.

Zooming out, the divergence becomes harder to ignore. Over the past 52 weeks, POOL stock has fallen 36.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 16.4%, reflecting relative underperformance. In 2026, the stock is down 10.7%, compared to the index’s 3.5% decline YTD, indicating that the softer tone has carried into the new year.

The technical setup aligns with the narrative. The stock has remained below its 50-day moving average of $241.21 since February. It also continues to trade below its 200-day moving average of $275.51 since October 2025, reinforcing a sustained downtrend.

Even so, management continues to act with consistency. On Feb. 25, Pool Corporation’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share , payable on March 26, to holders of record on March 12. The announcement landed well with the market, lifting the stock nearly 4% in the following trading session.

It serves as a reminder that disciplined capital returns can still steady sentiment when conditions turn uneven.

To put Pool Corporation’s performance into sharper perspective, its rival Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. ( AIT ) has gained 11.4% over the past 52 weeks and sits only marginally down YTD, highlighting a steadier path while POOL has absorbed a deeper, more front-loaded correction that may now leave greater room for upside.