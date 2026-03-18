Is Best Buy Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Best Buy Co., Inc. ( BBY ) is a leading multinational retailer specializing in consumer electronics, appliances, and technology services, operating through a combination of physical stores and robust e-commerce platforms. The company offers a wide range of products, including computing devices, mobile phones, home entertainment systems, and smart home solutions, along with services such as installation, repair, and technical support through its Geek Squad division. Headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota, Best Buy has a market cap of $13.3 billion .

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and Best Buy clearly meets this threshold, highlighting its scale and strong presence in the retail sector. The company’s leadership in the market is driven by its well-established brand, deep customer loyalty, and a broad, diversified product offering.

BBY is currently down 25.7% from its 52-week high of $84.99 , achieved in October 2025. Over the past three months, BBY stock has declined 12% , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 1.5% slump during the same time frame.

Shares of the company fell 5.5% year-to-date (YTD) and 13.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s YTD decline of 2.5% and 18.9% returns over the past year.

To confirm the bearish trend, BBY is currently trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of Best Buy have come under pressure primarily due to a combination of macroeconomic and company-specific headwinds. Persistent inflation and higher interest rates have made consumers more cautious about spending on big-ticket electronics, leading to softer demand. Also, ongoing tariff concerns have raised costs and led to a lackluster outlook.

In the competitive arena, GameStop Corp. ( GME ) has taken the lead over BBY, with a 16.9% uptick this year and marginal gains over the past 52 weeks.