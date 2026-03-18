As Tesla Gears Up to Launch Terafab, Is TSLA Stock a Buy?

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock

Tesla (TSLA) is an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer and global leader in sustainable energy and artificial intelligence. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a diverse ecosystem of products, including high-performance battery electric vehicles like the Model 3 and Cybertruck, stationary energy storage solutions such as Powerwall and Megapack, and solar energy systems. Beyond hardware, Tesla is a pioneer in "physical AI," aggressively developing Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, its own custom Dojo supercomputing architecture, and the Optimus humanoid robot.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with six massive Gigafactories across three continents.

Tesla Stock Lags Behind Highs

Tesla has maintained its reputation as a high-volatility growth engine. The stock has seen a significant recovery over the past two years, climbing from 2024 lows to reach a peak of nearly $490 in late 2025. Currently, Tesla boasts a market capitalization of approximately $1.47 trillion, reflecting its status as a "Magnificent Seven" staple.

While the share price has retreated roughly 20% from its highs due to narrower automotive margins and heavy capital expenditure on AI infrastructure, it remains above its 200-day moving average of $393.

Tesla Reported Strong Results

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Tesla delivered a resilient performance that exceeded lowered market expectations, reporting revenue of $24.9 billion. Despite a 16% year-over-year (YoY) decline in vehicle deliveries (totaling 418,227 units), the company achieved a non-GAAP EPS of $0.50, surpassing the $0.45 consensus estimate.

This result was primarily driven by the Energy Generation and Storage segment, which emerged as a powerhouse by deploying a record 14.2 GWh of storage, resulting in a 25% revenue surge for the division. Notably, Tesla reported a total gross margin of 20.1%, its highest in two years, signaling that the company may have finally bottomed out after a period of aggressive price cuts.

Tesla remains exceptionally liquid, ending 2025 with over $44 billion in cash and investments and generating $1.4 billion in free cash flow during the quarter. However, management has signaled a "substantial increase" in capital expenditure for 2026, projected at over $20 billion, to fund the massive expansion of its AI training clusters and the production lines for the Cybercab and Optimus.

Musk Announces Launch of Terafab Project

Elon Musk has announced that Tesla will launch its ambitious "Terafab Project" on March 21, 2026. This massive undertaking marks Tesla’s transition into an integrated device manufacturer, moving beyond chip design to in-house semiconductor fabrication. The project aims to build a "gigantic" domestic facility that integrates logic, memory, and advanced packaging under one roof, a level of vertical integration rarely seen in the private sector.

The primary goal of Terafab is to secure Tesla's AI future. Musk noted that existing suppliers like Samsung and TSMC (TSM) cannot meet the company’s projected demand for the AI5 chip, which is essential for Full Self-Driving (FSD), the Cybercab robotaxi, and Optimus humanoid robots.

By producing its own silicon, Tesla aims to bypass a looming supply bottleneck expected within three to four years and insulate itself from global geopolitical risks. With a staggering estimated cost of $20-$25 billion, the Terafab is designed to eventually produce up to 200 billion AI and memory chips annually, ensuring Tesla owns its entire technology stack from software to hardware.

Is TSLA Stock a Buy?

Tesla’s Terafab project is a massive leap toward total vertical integration, potentially shielding the company from future chip shortages and geopolitical risks. However, with a staggering $20-$25 billion price tag, the market remains cautious about near-term margins.

Currently, the consensus sits at a "Hold" across 43 analysts, with a diverse split including 15 “Strong Buys,” nine "Strong Sells," and a sizable 17 “Hold” ratings. The mean price target of $408.42 offers a modest 3% upside, suggesting that while Tesla’s AI future is ambitious, the stock may be fairly valued for now.