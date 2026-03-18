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How Is Loews' Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Service Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Loews Corp_ HQ photo-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Loews Corp_ HQ photo-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $22.4 billion, New York-based Loews Corporation (L) provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally through its subsidiaries. It offers a wide range of specialty and standard insurance products, along with risk management services, catering to businesses, professionals, and the healthcare sector. 

Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Loews fits this criterion perfectly. Beyond insurance, the company is involved in energy transportation, hospitality, and the manufacturing of plastic containers and resins.

Shares of the commercial property and casualty insurance company have declined 6.4% from its 52-week high of $114.90. Loews stock has risen 1.7% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 9.8% decrease over the same time frame. 

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Loews stock is up 2.2% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLF’s 10.2% drop. Moreover, shares of the company have surged 23.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLF’s marginal return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year. 

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Shares of Loews Corporation fell marginally on Feb. 9 after the company reported Q4 2025 results, as weakness in its core insurance unit, CNA Financial, weighed on sentiment, with core income declining to $317 million due to softer underwriting and an unfavorable charge tied to asbestos and environmental liabilities. The insurer’s underlying combined ratio worsened to 92.3% from 91.4%.

In comparison, rival The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has underperformed Loews stock. PGR stock has fallen 28.3% and 10.8% on a YTD basis. 

Despite its outperformance, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell.” The mean price target of $217 suggests a premium of 102% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 49.22 -0.34 -0.69%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
PGR 201.82 -1.97 -0.97%
Progressive Corp
L 107.15 -1.43 -1.32%
Loews Corp

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