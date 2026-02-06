Barchart.com
Soybeans Retreating into Friday’s Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Soybean field and sunshine by fotokostic via iStock
Soybean field and sunshine by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans fell off the intraday highs by 20+ cents, into the Friday close, with contracts closing 2 to 3 cents higher. March was still 51 cents higher this week. Some spreading took place, with November up just 14 ¼ cents this week. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 1 3/4 cents higher at $10.49 3/4. Soymeal futures steady to $1 higher, with March up $10 this week. Soy Oil futures were down 32 to 33 points in the nearbys, with March still up 182 points this week. The average close for November futures for February is used for determining the spring crop insurance price. Thus far the average close has been $10.87, above the $10.54 from last year.

USDA’s Export Sales data tallied soybean export commitments at 34.29 MMT, which is now down 20% from the same period last year. That is 80% of USDA’s export projection, picking up on the 5-year average pace of 88%. 

Monthly WASDE data will be released on Tuesday, with analysts looking for no major changes to the US soybean stocks number, at 348 mbu, vs. the 380 mbu estimate in January.

Commitment of Traders data from this afternoon showed a total of 11,511 contracts added to the managed money soybean futures and options net long position as of Tuesday, taking the position to 28,832 contracts.

Canadian canola stocks are pegged at 15.62 MMT by December 31 according to Stats Canada, up 18.1% from the same period last year. Actual soybean stocks were tallied at 3.24 MMT, down 26.6% from a year ago. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.15 1/4, up 3 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.49 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.28 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.39 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.4879 +0.0184 +0.18%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 55.33s -0.32 -0.58%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 303.6s +0.4 +0.13%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1115-2s +3-0 +0.27%
Soybean
ZSK26 1128-6s +2-6 +0.24%
Soybean

