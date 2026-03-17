Is McCormick Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $15.5 billion , McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( MKC ) is a global manufacturer and marketer of herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments, and flavor products serving both consumers and the food industry. The company operates through two segments: Consumer, which sells branded spices, sauces, and packaged foods through retail and e-commerce channels worldwide, and Flavor Solutions, which provides customized flavor systems to food manufacturers and foodservice clients.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and McCormick fits this criterion perfectly. McCormick has built a diverse portfolio of well-known brands across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Shares of the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company have fallen 30.7% from its 52-week high of $83.15 . MKC stock has declined 16% over the past three months, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) marginal gain over the same time frame.

MKC stock is down 15.4% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX's 1.6% dip. Longer term, shares of Cholula sauce maker have decreased 29.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 18.7% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early April 2025.

Shares of McCormick & Company tumbled 8.1% on Jan. 22 after the company forecast weaker-than-expected fiscal 2026 earnings , projecting adjusted EPS of $3.05 - $3.13. The decline was also driven by a Q4 2025 earnings miss, with reported adjusted EPS of $0.86 compared to expectations of $0.88, alongside continued margin pressure from tariffs and rising commodity costs. Additionally, the company warned of about $50 million in incremental tariff-related costs and highlighted ongoing inflation and investment spending.

In comparison, rival The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ) has shown a less pronounced decline than MKC stock. Shares of Kraft Heinz have dipped 25.4% over the past 52 weeks and 5.7% on a YTD basis.