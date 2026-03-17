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Is McCormick Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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McCormick & Co_, Inc_ spice- by memoriesarecaptured via iStock
McCormick & Co_, Inc_ spice- by memoriesarecaptured via iStock

With a market cap of $15.5 billion, McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) is a global manufacturer and marketer of herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments, and flavor products serving both consumers and the food industry. The company operates through two segments: Consumer, which sells branded spices, sauces, and packaged foods through retail and e-commerce channels worldwide, and Flavor Solutions, which provides customized flavor systems to food manufacturers and foodservice clients. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and McCormick fits this criterion perfectly. McCormick has built a diverse portfolio of well-known brands across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Shares of the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company have fallen 30.7% from its 52-week high of $83.15. MKC stock has declined 16% over the past three months, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) marginal gain over the same time frame.

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MKC stock is down 15.4% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX's 1.6% dip. Longer term, shares of Cholula sauce maker have decreased 29.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 18.7% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early April 2025.

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Shares of McCormick & Company tumbled 8.1% on Jan. 22 after the company forecast weaker-than-expected fiscal 2026 earnings, projecting adjusted EPS of $3.05 - $3.13. The decline was also driven by a Q4 2025 earnings miss, with reported adjusted EPS of $0.86 compared to expectations of $0.88, alongside continued margin pressure from tariffs and rising commodity costs. Additionally, the company warned of about $50 million in incremental tariff-related costs and highlighted ongoing inflation and investment spending.

In comparison, rival The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has shown a less pronounced decline than MKC stock. Shares of Kraft Heinz have dipped 25.4% over the past 52 weeks and 5.7% on a YTD basis.

Despite McCormick’s weak performance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and the mean price target of $77.08 suggests a premium of 33.7% to its current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MKC 57.34 -0.35 -0.61%
Mccormick & Company
$SPX 6,724.39 +25.01 +0.37%
S&P 500 Index
KHC 22.81 +0.10 +0.44%
Kraft Heinz Company

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