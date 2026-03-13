Barchart.com
How Is Western Digital's Stock Performance Compared to Other Technology Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Western Digital Corp_ external harddisk-by charnsitr via Shutterstock

Western Digital Corporation (WDC), headquartered in San Jose, California, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. With a market cap of $91.1 billion, the company's products include hard drives, solid-state drives, and home entertainment and networking products.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and WDC perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the computer hardware industry. WDC's strengths include its strong brand, 32.5% HDD market share, and innovation in storage tech like 3D NAND and SMR. Its global manufacturing footprint adds to its competitive edge. 

Despite its notable strength, WDC slipped 15.7% from its 52-week high of $309.90, achieved on Feb. 18. Over the past three months, WDC stock gained 48.1%, notably outperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK4.1% losses during the same time frame.

Shares of WDC rose 51.6% on a YTD basis and skyrocketed 508% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming XLK’s 4.3% dip on a YTD basis and 30.2% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bullish trend, WDC has been consistently trading above its 50-day moving average since late April, 2025, with a slight fluctuation. The stock is consistently trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-May, 2025.

WDC's strong performance stems from AI-driven demand for high-capacity storage. The company secured long-term deals with top customers through 2026 to 2028, providing revenue stability.

On Jan. 29, WDC reported its Q2 results, and its shares closed down more than 10% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $2.13 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.95. The company’s revenue was $3.02 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $2.95 billion. For Q3, WDC expects its adjusted EPS to range from $2.15 to $2.45, and revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion.

In the competitive arena of computer hardware, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has lagged behind WDC, with a 35.8% uptick on a YTD basis and 331.2% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on WDC’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $318.23 suggests a 21.8% potential upside from current price levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLK 137.84 -2.59 -1.84%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
STX 373.98 -11.99 -3.11%
Seagate Technology Hldgs Plc
WDC 261.18 -7.63 -2.84%
Western Digital Corp

