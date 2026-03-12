Barchart.com
Wheat Closes with Mixed Action on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay
The wheat complex closed the Thursday session with mixed trade, as SRW contracts were the strongest and spring wheat the weakest. Chicago SRW futures were up 2 1/4 to 3 3/4 cents on the day. KC HRW futures were steady in the front months to a couple pennies lower in the deferreds. MPLS spring wheat was down 1 ¼ to 3 1/2 cents in the front months on Thursday.

The next 7 days look on the drier side for much of the Southern Plains, with the eastern half of the country and SRW area looking wetter.

Weekly Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 455,439 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on March 5. That was the largest in 4 weeks, and more than double the previous week. Mexico was the top buyer of 238,600 MT, with 68,900 MT sold to China, and 66,700 MT to Japan.  New crop sales were 40,350 MT.

Monthly wheat exports in January were 1.529 MMT (59.2 mbu), which was a 3-year high for January.

Expana trimmed their export forecast for EU soft wheat by 0.5 MMT to 27.1 MMT.  Production for 2026/27 was up 0.3 MMT to 128.6 MMT. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.92 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.98 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.01 1/2, unch,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.13 1/2, unch,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.22 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.35 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 613-4s unch unch
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 601-4s unch unch
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 6.2175s -0.0350 -0.56%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 592-2s +3-6 +0.64%
Wheat
ZWK26 598-4s +3-6 +0.63%
Wheat

