Is Hartford Insurance Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $37.2 billion , The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. ( HIG ) is an insurance and financial services company that serves individuals and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other international markets. It operates through segments including Business Insurance, Personal Insurance, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Employee Benefits, and Hartford Funds.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “largea-cap” stocks and Hartford Insurance fits this criterion perfectly. It provides a wide range of products such as property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, and investment products including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based company stock has dipped 6.8% from its 52-week high of $144.50 . Shares of Hartford Insurance have fallen marginally over the past three months, a less pronounced decline than the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 2.1% drop over the same time frame.

HIG stock is down 2.1% on a YTD basis, slightly outperforming SPX’s 2.4% decrease. However, in the longer term, shares of the property and casualty insurance firm have increased 16.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the 19.4% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of Hartford Insurance rose over 2% following its Q4 2025 results on Jan. 29, with net income of $1.1 billion ($3.98 per share), up 33% from $848 million ($2.88 per share) in Q4 2024. The growth was supported by 8% growth in property & casualty earned premiums, higher net investment income of $832 million (up from $714 million), and improved underwriting performance, including a Business Insurance combined ratio of 83.6 and a Personal Insurance combined ratio of 79.6.

In comparison, rival The Allstate Corporation ( ALL ) has shown a less pronounced decline than HIG stock on a YTD basis, with ALL stock falling marginally . Nevertheless, ALL stock has gained 4.7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind HIG stock.