Is Fair Isaac Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Bozeman, Montana-based Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) provides analytics software in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $30.5 billion and offers B2B scoring solutions and services for access to predictive credit scores and other scores, as well as B2C scoring solutions through its myFICO.com subscription offerings.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Fair Isaac fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the software application industry.

Despite its strength, FICO stock slipped 47.5% from its 52-week high of $2,217.60, reached on May 19, 2025. Plus, the stock has declined 37% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.8% decline during the same time frame.

Moreover, FICO has lagged behind the broader market over the longer term. The stock declined 34.6% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 21.6% returns over the same time frame.

FICO has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since December, indicating bearish momentum.

The slide in FICO stock hasn’t happened in isolation. It is largely part of a broader cooling trend across the tech sector. Over the past few months, investor enthusiasm around AI has started to face a reality check. Concerns are building that the industry may be running ahead of itself – between sky-high valuations, massive spending on data centers to fuel the AI boom, and growing uncertainty about how these tools might disrupt existing business models.

As sentiment toward tech weakens, companies across the space have felt the pressure, and FICO has been caught in that wave. The broader sector reflects this shift. The State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), a widely followed benchmark for technology stocks, has declined by more than 5% over the past three months. Adding another layer of caution are rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have further unsettled markets and slowed any potential rebound in tech shares.

When stacked against its peer, ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), FICO has underperformed as well. Over the past year, NOW stock has declined 33.4%.

Wall Street is taking a cautiously optimistic stance on FICO. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the overall consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $1,981.94 suggests 70.1% rebound potential from current price levels.