Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

CDW Corporation Stock: Is CDW Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
CDW Corp logo outside Chicago office-by Steve Hamann via Shutterstock
CDW Corp logo outside Chicago office-by Steve Hamann via Shutterstock

Vernon Hills, Illinois-based CDW Corporation (CDW) provides information technology (IT) solutions. With a market cap of $15.3 billion, the company offers hardware, software, computer peripherals, cloud computing, mobile devices, network communication, and security solutions.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and CDW perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the information technology services industry. CDW's strengths include its diversified IT solutions portfolio, scale, and strong vendor relationships, enabling competitive pricing and cross-selling. The company's talent management and culture drive innovation and adaptability. 

Despite its notable strength, CDW slipped 38.2% from its 52-week high of $192.30, achieved on May 14, 2025. Over the past three months, CDW stock declined 20.7%, underperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK5.1% losses during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of CDW fell 12.7% on a YTD basis and dipped 28.4% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming XLK’s 2.5% dip on a YTD basis and 34.8% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bearish trend, CDW has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late July, 2025, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average over the past year, experiencing minor fluctuations.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 4, CDW shares surged 9.5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.57 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.44. The company’s revenue was $5.5 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $5.3 billion.

In the competitive arena of information technology services, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has lagged behind CDW, with a 16% downtick on a YTD basis, but outpaced the stock with a slight decline over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on CDW’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 12 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $167.40 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 40.8% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IBM 248.87 -1.33 -0.53%
Intl Business Machines
XLK 140.43 +0.67 +0.48%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
CDW 118.91 +0.26 +0.22%
CDW Corp

Most Popular News

Nuclear Power Plant by Montypeter via Shuttershock 1
Dear Oklo Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 17
Satellite view of the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz with Iran highlighted_ Image by FoxPictures via Shutterstock_ 2
2 Energy Stocks to Watch as Strait of Hormuz Risk Spikes Oil Volatility
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 3
Stock Index Futures Turn Lower as Bond Yields Climb
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Super Micro Stock Plunges 49%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 5
Should You Buy Micron Stock Before March 18? Citi Analysts Say Yes.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot