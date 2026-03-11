Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Rallying on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320

Corn futures are up 6 to 8 cents in the front months, with March up 10 ¼ cents. There were 553 deliveries against March corn overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 7 1/4 cents to $4.19. 

Crude oil is back up another $3.03 on Wednesday, adding some premium pack in as the Iran situation continues to unfold despite the International Energy Agency agreeing to release 400 million barrels of ethanol reserves. 

EIA data from Wednesday morning showed a 31,000 barrel per day increase from the week prior to 1.126 million barrels per day in the week ending on March 6. Ethanol stocks saw a 757,000 barrel draw down to 25.58 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were up 37,000 bpd on the week to 901,000 bpd, as gasoline product supplied (implied gasoline demand) rose 11.4% to 9.24 million bpd.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.46 1/2, up 10 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.16 1/1, up 7 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.59 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.71, up 7 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 460-2s +8-0 +1.77%
Corn
ZCH26 444-2s +8-0 +1.83%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1670 +0.0795 +1.94%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 1
Stock Index Futures Turn Lower as Bond Yields Climb
Nuclear Power Plant by Montypeter via Shuttershock 2
Dear Oklo Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 17
Satellite view of the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz with Iran highlighted_ Image by FoxPictures via Shutterstock_ 3
2 Energy Stocks to Watch as Strait of Hormuz Risk Spikes Oil Volatility
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 4
Should You Buy Micron Stock Before March 18? Citi Analysts Say Yes.
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Super Micro Stock Plunges 49%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot