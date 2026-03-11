Ingersoll Rand Stock: Is IR Underperforming the Industrial Sector?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is a global leader in industrial technologies, designing, manufacturing, and servicing mission-critical equipment like air compressors, pumps, power tools, and fluid management systems. Headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina, it operates worldwide to boost productivity across industries such as manufacturing, energy, and medical. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, which classifies it as a “large-cap” stock.

Ingersoll Rand’s shares reached a 52-week high of $100.96 on Feb. 13, but are down 14.4% from that level. The stock has recorded some modest gains, likely due to stabilizing industrial demand and positive sentiments surrounding its equipment. Over the past three months, it has gained 6.7%. The broader industrial sector, as indicated by the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), is up about 9% over the same period. Therefore, the company’s stock is currently underperforming its sector.

Over the past 52 weeks, Ingersoll Rand’s stock has been up modestly by 3.5%, while it has increased 9.1% year-to-date (YTD). On the other hand, the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has gained 28.7% over the past 52 weeks and 9.6% YTD. The company’s stock has traded above its 200-day moving average since the start of this year, but has fallen below its 50-day moving average since early March.

On Feb. 12, Ingersoll Rand reported its fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025. As the report was better than expected, the stock gained 4.6% intraday on Feb. 13. The company’s revenue increased 10.1% year-over-year (YOY) to $2.09 billion. Ingersoll Rand has ample liquidity of $3.80 billion, which supports its dividend. In January, the company acquired Scinomix, Inc., which helps streamline automation workflows in life sciences end markets. For the current quarter, Wall Street analysts expect its EPS to grow 7.4% YOY to $0.73 on a diluted basis.

We compare Ingersoll Rand’s performance with that of another specialty industrial machinery stock, AMETEK, Inc. (AME), which has gained 26.2% over the past 52 weeks and 10.2% YTD. Therefore, Ingersoll Rand has underperformed AMETEK over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on Ingersoll Rand’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 16 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $101.86 implies a 17.9% upside from current levels. Moreover, the Street-high price target of $117 indicates a 35.4% upside.