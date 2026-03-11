Barchart.com
Is Diamondback Energy Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Diamondback Energy Inc logo and chart- by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG), headquartered in Midland, Texas, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. With a market cap of $51.6 billion, the company acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and FANG perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas E&P industry. FANG's competitive edge stems from its high-quality acreage, technological innovation, and strong balance sheet, driving growth and resilience. Its efficient operations and cost management enable robust free cash flow, even in volatile commodity markets. Focused on the Permian Basin, Diamondback prioritizes operational excellence and strategic growth to deliver long-term value.

Despite its notable strength, FANG slipped 4.4% from its 52-week high of $186.65, achieved on Mar. 9. Over the past three months, FANG stock gained 11.3%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX1.5% decline during the same time frame.

Shares of FANG rose 18.7% on a YTD basis and climbed 26.9% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming SPX’s YTD marginal losses and 20.8% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, FANG has been trading above its 50-day and 200 moving averages since early November, 2025, with slight fluctuations.

On Feb. 23, FANG shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.74 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $1.88. The company’s revenue was $3.4 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $3.2 billion.

FANG’s rival, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has taken the lead over the stock with its shares rallying 29.2% on a YTD basis, but lagged behind the stock with 12.2% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on FANG’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 32 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $185.79 suggests a potential upside of 4.2% from current price levels.


