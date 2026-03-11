Is DuPont de Nemours Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $18.8 billion , DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ) is a global technology-based materials and solutions company, serving markets globally. The company operates through two main segments: Healthcare & Water Technologies and Diversified Industrials, providing advanced materials, filtration technologies, and engineered solutions for industries such as healthcare, construction, automotive, aerospace, and packaging.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and DuPont de Nemours fits this criterion perfectly. Its portfolio includes well-known brands and products such as Tyvek protective materials, water filtration systems, ion exchange resins, specialty lubricants, and structural adhesives.

Shares of the Wilmington, Delaware-based company have fallen 12.7% from its 52-week high of $52.66 . DuPont de Nemours' shares have increased 12.2% over the past three months, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 1.5% decline during the same period.

DD stock has gained 14.4% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's marginal drop over the same period. Longer term, shares of DuPont de Nemours have surged 43% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX's 20.8% return.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since June 2025. Also, it has moved above its 200-day moving average since late August 2025.

Shares of DuPont rose nearly 5% on Feb. 10 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 results , with adjusted EPS of $0.46, beating the prior-year $0.39, and operating EBITDA increasing to $409 million. Investors were also encouraged by full-year 2025 results, where net sales grew 2% to $6.8 billion, operating EBITDA reached $1.63 billion (up 6%), and adjusted EPS rose 16% to $1.68. Additionally, the company issued optimistic 2026 guidance, projecting $7.08 billion - $7.14 billion in net sales and adjusted EPS of $2.25 - $2.30.

In comparison, rival International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. ( IFF ) has lagged behind DD stock. IFF stock has gained 8.1% on a YTD basis and decreased 9.3% over the past 52 weeks.