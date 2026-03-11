Is DuPont de Nemours Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $18.8 billion, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) is a global technology-based materials and solutions company, serving markets globally. The company operates through two main segments: Healthcare & Water Technologies and Diversified Industrials, providing advanced materials, filtration technologies, and engineered solutions for industries such as healthcare, construction, automotive, aerospace, and packaging.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and DuPont de Nemours fits this criterion perfectly. Its portfolio includes well-known brands and products such as Tyvek protective materials, water filtration systems, ion exchange resins, specialty lubricants, and structural adhesives.
Shares of the Wilmington, Delaware-based company have fallen 12.7% from its 52-week high of $52.66. DuPont de Nemours' shares have increased 12.2% over the past three months, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 1.5% decline during the same period.
DD stock has gained 14.4% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX's marginal drop over the same period. Longer term, shares of DuPont de Nemours have surged 43% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX's 20.8% return.
The stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since June 2025. Also, it has moved above its 200-day moving average since late August 2025.
Shares of DuPont rose nearly 5% on Feb. 10 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q4 2025 results, with adjusted EPS of $0.46, beating the prior-year $0.39, and operating EBITDA increasing to $409 million. Investors were also encouraged by full-year 2025 results, where net sales grew 2% to $6.8 billion, operating EBITDA reached $1.63 billion (up 6%), and adjusted EPS rose 16% to $1.68. Additionally, the company issued optimistic 2026 guidance, projecting $7.08 billion - $7.14 billion in net sales and adjusted EPS of $2.25 - $2.30.
In comparison, rival International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has lagged behind DD stock. IFF stock has gained 8.1% on a YTD basis and decreased 9.3% over the past 52 weeks.
Due to DD's stock outperformance relative to the SPX, analysts remain bullish about its prospects. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Strong Buy,” and the mean price target of $55.73 suggests a premium of 21.2% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.