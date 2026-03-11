Is Sysco Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Sysco Corporation (SYY) is the world’s largest foodservice distribution company, supplying food products, kitchen equipment, and related services to restaurants, hospitals, schools, hotels, and other foodservice establishments. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company plays a key role in the global food supply chain by connecting food producers with commercial customers.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Sysco, valued at $40.6 billion by market cap, fits well into that category. With a large distribution network, long-standing supplier relationships, and a broad customer base, Sysco maintains a strong competitive position in the foodservice distribution industry.

Despite its notable strength, SYY slipped 8.2% from its 52-week high of $91.85, achieved on Feb. 17. Over the past three months, SYY stock has gained 14.6%, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.5% fall.

Over the past six months, shares of SYY rose 5.1%, outperforming SPX’s six-month rise of 3.8%. However, SYY shares have 9.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 20.8% over the last year.

SYY has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since January, indicating an uptrend.

On Feb. 26, Sysco announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on April 24, 2026, to shareholders who are on record at the close of business on April 2, 2026. The declaration reflects Sysco’s continued commitment to returning value to shareholders through regular dividend payments, supported by the company’s stable cash flow and strong position in the foodservice distribution industry. Its shares surged 2.3% in the next trading session.

Sysco’s rival, The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE), has taken the lead over the stock, with 66.7% gains over the past six months and an 53.9% rise over the past 52 weeks.

The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $91.93 suggests a potential upside of 9.1% from current price levels.