Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Under Pressure from Crude on Tuesday, As USDA Report Shows No Surprises

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay
Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay

Corn futures are trading with 4 to 6 cent losses across most contracts on Tuesday There were 156 deliveries issued against March corn overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 4 3/4 cents to $4.05 ½. Crude oil is down another $9.69 as more risk premium comes off the table following President Trump signaling the ongoing conflict may be nearing an end late on Monday.

USDA’s monthly WASDE report from this morning showed no changes on the US balance sheet, as carryout was left at 2.127 bbu.

Over on the world front, the World Ag Outlook Board there were offsetting changes to the South American production numbers as Argentina was lowered by 1 MMT to 52 MMT and Brazil raised by 1 MMT to 132 MMT. World ending stocks were up 3.76 MMT to 292.75 MMT. That vame as old crop Brazilian stocks were increased by 0.78 MMT and demand for the current marketing year was lowered by 0.5 MMT. Ukraine output was raised by 1.7 MMT, with stocks rising by 1.3 MMT.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.33, down 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.05 1/2, down 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.49, down 4 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.59 3/4, down 5 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 448-0 -5-6 -1.27%
Corn
ZCH26 433-0 -4-4 -1.03%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0449 -0.0561 -1.37%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Dear Oracle Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 10
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
As Elon Musk Aims for AGI, Should You Buy Tesla Stock Now?
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 3
Palantir Stock Forecast: Is PLTR Heading to $260 or Dropping Further From Here?
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 4
ServiceNow Stock May Be Setting Up a Hidden Options Opportunity
Image of Cathie Wood via Wikimedia Commons 5
3 AI Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot