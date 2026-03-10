Barchart.com
Is Agilent Technologies Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Agilent Technologies Inc_ phone and logo-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Agilent Technologies Inc_ phone and logo-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Santa Clara, California-based Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) provides application-focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It is valued at a market cap of $33 billion

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and A fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the diagnostics & research industry. The company specializes in automating complex scientific workflows, integrating high-precision analytical tools such as gas and liquid chromatography with advanced AI-driven informatics to enhance laboratory throughput.

This healthcare company has slipped 28.3% from its 52-week high of $160.27, reached on Nov. 25, 2025. Shares of A have declined 20% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX1.5% drop during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of A are down 15.6%, compared to SPX’s marginal fall. In the longer term, A has fallen 5.8% over the past 52 weeks, trailing behind SPX’s 20.9% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its bearish trend, A has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early February and has remained below its 50-day moving average since mid-January. 

www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 25, A delivered its Q1 results, and its shares plunged 3% in the subsequent trading session. The company’s net revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, meeting consensus estimates. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS of $1.36 rose 3.8% from the year-ago quarter but missed analyst expectations by a penny.

A has underperformed its rival, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), which declined 5.4% over the past 52 weeks and 14% on a YTD basis. 

Despite A’s recent underperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $165.47 suggests a 42.5% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
A 116.72 +0.08 +0.07%
Agilent Technologies
$SPX 6,819.62 +23.63 +0.35%
S&P 500 Index
TMO 501.95 -8.02 -1.57%
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

