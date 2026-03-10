Is Agilent Technologies Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Santa Clara, California-based Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) provides application-focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It is valued at a market cap of $33 billion.
Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and A fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the diagnostics & research industry. The company specializes in automating complex scientific workflows, integrating high-precision analytical tools such as gas and liquid chromatography with advanced AI-driven informatics to enhance laboratory throughput.
This healthcare company has slipped 28.3% from its 52-week high of $160.27, reached on Nov. 25, 2025. Shares of A have declined 20% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.5% drop during the same time frame.
Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of A are down 15.6%, compared to SPX’s marginal fall. In the longer term, A has fallen 5.8% over the past 52 weeks, trailing behind SPX’s 20.9% uptick over the same time frame.
To confirm its bearish trend, A has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early February and has remained below its 50-day moving average since mid-January.
On Feb. 25, A delivered its Q1 results, and its shares plunged 3% in the subsequent trading session. The company’s net revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, meeting consensus estimates. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS of $1.36 rose 3.8% from the year-ago quarter but missed analyst expectations by a penny.
A has underperformed its rival, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), which declined 5.4% over the past 52 weeks and 14% on a YTD basis.
Despite A’s recent underperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $165.47 suggests a 42.5% premium to its current price levels.
