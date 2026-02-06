Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Aflac Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Aflac Inc_ sign- by yu_photo via Shutterstock
Aflac Inc_ sign- by yu_photo via Shutterstock

Columbus, Georgia-based Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is a leading provider of supplemental health and life insurance, best known for its workplace insurance products that help cover expenses not paid by primary medical plans. Valued at a market cap of $59.5 billion, the company operates primarily in the United States and Japan, with Japan representing a major share of its revenue and earnings

This insurance company has lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of AFL have gained 9.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 12.2%. However, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 6.5%, compared to SPX’s marginal drop.

However, zooming in further, AFL has outpaced the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF’s (KIE1.8% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 1.7% YTD decline.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 4, Aflac Incorporated reported its Q4 2025 results, sending shares up 1.4%. Total revenue declined 9.3% year over year to $4.9 billion. Its adjusted earnings decreased 5.4% to $818 million, though adjusted EPS rose marginally to $1.57. Net investment gains dropped 46.3% year over year to $537 million from $1 billion, reflecting weaker derivatives, currency, and securities performance. Shareholders’ equity strengthened to $29.5 billion, or $56.85 per share, up from $26.1 billion a year earlier, and the company generated a strong annualized return on equity of 19%, highlighting solid capital strength despite softer earnings.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AFL’s EPS to decline 1.7% year over year to $7.36. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It exceeded the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. 

Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Hold,” which is based on two “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy,” nine "Hold,” and four "Strong Sell ratings.

www.barchart.com

The configuration has remained consistent over the past three months. 

On Jan. 8, Barclays lowered its price target on Aflac Incorporated to $101 from $104 and maintained an “Equal-Weight” rating as part of its 2026 outlook. The firm said it is cautiously optimistic on life insurers, citing strong capital positions, solid cash flow, and industry consolidation as key positives, while noting that spread compression and rising technology spending remain ongoing headwinds.

While the company is trading above its mean price target of $109.57, its Street-high price target of $125 suggests an upside potential of 6.4% from the current market prices.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,798.40 -84.32 -1.23%
S&P 500 Index
KIE 59.15 -0.03 -0.05%
S&P Insurance ETF SPDR
AFL 117.47 +3.85 +3.39%
Aflac Inc

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
30,000 Layoffs Could Soon Hit at Oracle. What Does That Mean for ORCL Stock?
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 2
Bank of America Predicted Silver Prices Could Hit $309 in 2026. Is That Still in Play?
Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay 3
Why Are Coffee Prices Falling, and How Much Lower Will They Go?
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 4
Waymo Raises Another Red Flag for Tesla. Should You Sell TSLA Stock in February 2026?
Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock 5
Microsoft Just Showed Why It’s Still a Must-Own Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot