AMETEK Stock: Is AME Underperforming the Industrial Sector?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Ametek Inc logo on building-by Eric Glenn via Shutterstock
Ametek Inc logo on building-by Eric Glenn via Shutterstock

Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based AMETEK, Inc. (AME) manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. Valued at $50.8 billion by market cap, the company manufactures advanced instruments for process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets, and is a supplier of electrical interconnects, specialty metals, technical motors and systems, and floor care and specialty motors. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and AME perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. AME's niche focus on electronic and electromechanical products is paying off, with strong market share in aerospace, medical, and industrial sectors. The company's commitment to R&D and innovation has led to a steady stream of new products, leveraging tech like AI and Design for Six Sigma. 

Despite its notable strength, AME slipped 7% from its 52-week high of $242.05, achieved on Mar. 2. Over the past three months, AME stock has gained 14.9%, outperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 11.5% gains during the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of AME rose 9.6% on a YTD basis and climbed 22.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLI’s YTD gains of 10.2% and 27.3% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, AME has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early May, 2025, experiencing some fluctuations.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 3, AME shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.01 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.94. The company’s revenue was $2 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.95 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $7.87 to $8.07.

In the competitive arena of specialty industrial machinery, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has taken the lead over AME, showing resilience with an 11.1% uptick on a YTD basis and 24.2% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on AME’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $250.81 suggests an 11.4% potential upside from current price levels.


