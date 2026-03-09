Barchart.com
Is Humana Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Humana Inc_ logo on building-by BalkansCat via iStock

Humana Inc. (HUM), headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, provides medical and specialty insurance products. With a market cap of $21.6 billion, the company offers coordinated health care through health maintenance organizations, point-of-service plans, and administrative services products. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and HUM perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the healthcare plans industry. Humana dominates the Medicare Advantage sector with a substantial customer base and competitive edge, driven by its focused strategy. The company has also diversified into healthcare services, including primary care and pharmacy benefit management, capturing more value in the healthcare chain and improving health outcomes. 

Despite its notable strength, HUM slipped 43.2% from its 52-week high of $315.35, achieved on Sep. 5, 2025. Over the past three months, HUM stock declined 30.5%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX1.9% decline during the same time frame.

Shares of HUM fell 30.1% on a YTD basis and dipped 32.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming SPX’s YTD 1.5% losses and 17.5% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, HUM has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late January. 

On Feb. 11, HUM shares closed down more than 3% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted loss of $3.96 per share beat Wall Street expectations of $4.01 per share. The company’s adjusted revenue was $32.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $31.9 billion. HUM expects full-year adjusted EPS to be $9.

In the competitive arena of healthcare plans, The Cigna Group (CI) has taken the lead over HUM, showing resilience with a 1.3% loss on a YTD basis and a 13.9% downtick over the past 52 weeks. 

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on HUM’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 27 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $219.13 suggests a potential upside of 22.3% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

